Montana lawmakers have eliminated a sunset provision on the state's compensation program for people who were wrongfully convicted, but critical changes sought by advocates failed to pass muster with the governor's office.

House Bill 423, carried by Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, built on a program established by the 2021 Legislature following years of bipartisan construction.

Lawmakers and advocates involved in that process came to Helena this year with several changes in hand aimed at stakeholders' original intent, which was to avoid costly, protracted litigation cases when someone seeks legal recourse after their convictions are exonerated.

One of the major changes anticipated for this session was removing counties where the conviction occurred from the equation when dulling out responsibility for paying the claims.

The only case to test the new program so far is staged in Missoula County, where Cody Marble seeks compensation for his 15 years in and out of prison on a rape conviction the county attorney's office later said "lacks integrity."

Missoula County officials, facing potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation claims from Marble, have since reversed course, now arguing in court filings Marble's conviction was sound.

Lawmakers in 2021 had passed legislation without counties, but Gov. Greg Gianforte sent the bill back, requiring they include counties or he'd veto the bill.

Lawmakers did so again this session, and Gianforte likewise sent the bill back to lawmakers with the same ultimatum.

"Historically, counties have been liable for approximately 77% of the damages paid to persons wrongfully convicted, and the state has been liable for approximately 23%," Gianforte's amendatory veto letter reads. "… To ensure financial and legal responsibility rests with the part best able to keep it from happening again, and to protect Montana taxpayers," he requested lawmakers reinstate a provision that splits the county-state payout ratio to 75% and 25%, respectfully.

"That's because that the allegations have been that there was exculpatory evidence withheld by someone in local law enforcement," Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, told the House floor on Tuesday as the chamber considered Gianforte's changes. "Those are the sorts of things that have led to reversals and settlements in these cases, but it's not been the state that's been responsible.

"To say that the state is going to fully fund this and the counties and municipalities would have no responsibility completely disrupts that order, the fact that we're going to try to minimize the kind of conduct that leads to these sorts of claims," he added.

Gianforte's changes also included a provision that would eliminate claims in which people seek compensation for convictions for marijuana crimes following legalization of recreational cannabis in 2020.

The House approved the changes on a 68-28 vote.

The program still provides $60,000 per year in prison and $25,000 per year under probation or parole to people who were later exonerated.

Under law, a person who has been exonerated has two options. They can file a claim under the program or attempt to seek damages in court, the latter being theoretically a riskier attempt for a higher dollar figure in financial recourse.

Marble, in the Missoula County case, abandoned his civil case against officials to seek a claim under the new state program and is now in a different form of litigation to secure the claim.

Richard Raugust, however, maintained course in his litigation and December agreed to a $5 million settlement with Sanders County, where his homicide conviction was overturned after 18 years in prison.