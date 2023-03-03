As the Montana Legislature hit its midway point Friday, the Republicans who hold supermajorities in both chambers had much to celebrate as they reflected on wins both fiscal and in the policy realm. Democrats, meanwhile, aired frustrations on a range of fronts from bills Republicans have advanced to their own party’s priorities that failed to gain enough traction.

Whether content or dissatisfied, lawmakers on either side of the aisle left Helena at the end of the week to regroup before returning to the second half of the 90-day term.

“Montana has sent the Republican supermajority to Helena this session, and we are delivering to our constituents the income and property tax rebates that they deserve,” said Speaker of the House Matt Regier, of Kalispell, in a press conference Friday after the House adjourned for a transmittal break.

That includes a $1 billion spending package that sends back hundreds of millions to people in the form of one-time only income and property tax rebates, for a total of roughly $764 million in money out of the state’s estimated $2.6 billion surplus.

“We said coming into the legislative session that providing financial relief to Montanans suffering from inflation and the high cost of living was our No. 1 priority,” Senate President Jason Ellsworth, of Hamilton, said in a press release. “Before we’ve even hit the halfway point of the legislative session, we’re delivering on that commitment with the largest tax cut in Montana history.”

The two rebate bills are part of a larger package first dubbed the six-pack that expanded to eight as the session advanced. It also includes tax cuts for individual income taxpayers and businesses, a payoff of the state’s general obligation debt and investments in roads and bridges, all totaling $1 billion.

All eight bills are now in the process of being transmitted to Gov. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, for his signature. Gianforte in a press conference this week lauded passage of the tax cuts while also criticizing legislators for not advancing a child tax credit and disaster funding he is backing.

"I’m optimistic about what we’ve accomplished together, both Republicans and Democrats in the first half of this legislative session, but there’s clearly more work to do," he said.

Democrats heavily criticized Republicans over surplus spending and tax reductions, rallying behind the message that GOP tax cuts too heavily favor the wealthy and that many of the one-time tax rebates will not address long-term reforms needed for property taxes.

“We’re really, really worried about the GOP spending spree that we’ve seen over the first 45 days,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott of Helena.

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers of Belgrade concluded that package of bills, which were tied together, were connected because they may not have advanced if brought individually. Partisanship has also increased in the Legislature, he believes, leading to more extreme bills and advancing nationalized issues attacking teachers and diversity.

“These in my mind are scary times,” he said. “I think as we move into the next half of the session, I think we have to hold firm on making sure that what we deliver are meeting the needs of working Montanans.”

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, the majority leader in the Senate, said in an interview Thursday there were two reasons for the GOP to advance the package rapidly.

"It shows that we're interested in returning money to the taxpayer," he said. And it also gets that spending over the finish line before hundreds of other bills competing for money come down the pike.

"The requests for spending never end," Fitzpatrick said. " ... In order to strike a balance between giving money back but also taking care of our needs, I think you have to a certain degree move some bills faster than others."

Social issues

The midway of the legislative session coincides with the transmittal deadline where all legislation that doesn't deal in money must clear the chamber they originated in. That means of the hundreds of bills lawmakers were tasked with debating and deciding the fates of in the lead-up to the halfway mark, many focused on legislating social issues.

In Friday's press conference, Regier moved quickly from touting the tax package to a slew of bills that hit at culture wars Republicans nationally have also engaged in.

"Protecting our children has been paramount of importance to myself as well as the caucus. Republicans know that the world is becoming more dangerous place for us," Regier said. " ... Kids need to be kids. Our children should be focused on the big sporting events and how to pass the algebra class. They should not be worried about how to deal with a bully or the pressures of the left to suddenly or even overtly be sexualized."

House Republicans advanced to the Senate bills that would ban minors from drag shows and make them essentially impossible to hold on public property where minors may see them, and another aimed at what supporters say would block librarians and teachers from showing "obscene materials" and create a criminal violation; opponents say it is too broad and would amount to censorship.

"The House understands that Montana has become a state for families fleeing from woke extremism," Regier said.

In the Senate, Republicans passed legislation barring gender-affirming medical care for minors. After transmittal senators will also consider a bill defining "sex" as either male or female, which came under fire from the LGBTQ community and some doctors who said it excludes intersex people.

Speaker Pro Tempore Rhonda Knudsen, of Culbertson, also pointed to GOP bills she said prevent government discrimination against firearms companies. And she praised health care bills including ones that allow for medical workers to not treat people if they object based on religious, moral or ethical grounds to the type of care they're seeking.

Both the House and Senate passed legislation aimed at curtailing access to abortions in Montana, and Regier said the Senate may bring forward a personhood amendment to the state Constitution, which voters would ultimately have to approve, in the second half of the session. While more than 50 referendums have been requested by the GOP, no major ones advanced in the first half of the session.

“I think that we haven’t seen the constitutional referrals get introduced because Montanans really like their Constitution and there’s some nervousness about the GOP tinkering with it," Abbott said.

House Majority Leader Sue Vinton of Billings highlighted two competing GOP bills to allow for charter schools in Montana, among other education priorities.

On the Senate side, Fitzpatrick said he was happy to see legislation aimed at housing move through, including a bill that would allow for duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes to be built on land zoned for single-family housing. He also said there's much more to come on the topic, including a $200 million proposal from the governor to help along water and sewer projects around the state.

Minority concerns

But where the GOP identifies wins and there has been some bipartisanship, Democrats instead see restrictions on local governments’ authority, fast-tracked deregulation and attacks on the judiciary.

“When I woke up this morning after sitting through hearing after hearing on the floor and bill after bill, the thing that hit me more than anything is Republicans have become the party of big government, there’s no question,” Flowers said.

Democrats holding a super-minority in both chambers faced insurmountable opposition to many of their priorities, but still highlighted some legislative wins as they left for transmittal break.

“I’m really proud of our team, despite being in the minority. We were able to get some really important priorities through,” Abbott said.

Abbott touched on advancing legislation that increases Medicaid reimbursement rates, codifies the Indian Child Welfare Act, provides more oversight of broadband projects and increases funding to the coal trust earmarked for affordable housing.

Helena Rep. Mary Caferro’s bill to fully fund Medicaid reimbursement to levels identified in a recent study easily passed an initial vote in the House this week after a budget subcommittee advanced lower rates. She was not surprised by the strong vote on the floor once all representatives had a chance to weigh the bill and reflect on the state’s struggling health care facilities.

“A hundred legislators had the question before them, and the question is do we continue to put our heads in the sand and ignore the tragedy and suffering that people are going through?” Caferro said. “What you saw was bipartisan support for our friends and neighbors back home.”

Some Democrats have brought long-shot legislation that was quickly killed in the heavily Republican Legislature. That included codification of abortion rights, providing mandatory family and sick leave, “red-flag” firearm laws and efforts to cap carbon emissions.

Rep. Ed Stafman, a rabbi from Bozeman, carried a red-flag bill and a carbon cap-and-trade system for power plants. Citing his political and spiritual heroes, he said he believes dissent is important and speaking truth to power.

“When you’re in the minority and you know some of your priorities aren’t going to pass you nevertheless have to bring them forward to keep the conversation going and to let folks know what you care about,” he said.

Rep. Derek Harvey of Butte pointed to nationalized right-to-work and other legislation that was voted down, saying “we’ve seen a war waged against our Montana workers.”

“Democrats came into this session vowing to defend the rights of our Montana workforce and we’ve done that over these 45 days,” he said.

After a 2021 session marked by bitter fights over wildlife and hunting bills, an effort by public hunter groups and outfitters to bring consensus legislation has proved effective thus far. A package of bills aiming to limit some hunting by nonresidents and increase penalties for both trespassing and blocking legal access have advanced through their respective chambers with varying bipartisan support.

Proposals to modify the judicial branch have played out in both chambers, from partisan elections to prying open the judicial complaint process. Four bills to force or allow party affiliations and endorsements fell flat before reaching the transmittal deadline. The judicial branch, meanwhile, has encouraged lawmakers in their efforts to examine the judicial complaint process, endorsing the appointments of two former lawmakers to the Judicial Standards Commission. The Montana Judges Association also offered a series of amendments to a bill that would allow complaints against judges to become public after a number of years, a proposal the association loosely endorsed. Republicans in the Senate Judiciary Committee rejected most, but not all, of those amendments and pushed the bill over to the House.

Some of the most controversial legislation related to Montana's election processes got left on the cutting-room floor immediately before the transmittal deadline.

The weekend before, the Senate State Administration Committee met to address a backlog of bills, voting down proposals to move the state to a closed primary system, to eliminate machine-counting of ballots and to require all ballots to be counted at precincts.

One major, controversial election bill survived a House vote this week, however. It would require all elections to be held during the two federal election days in even-numbered years, a change that election officials say would create chaos as they try to alter the way innumerable local and special-district elections are held.

While Republicans have seen some party division on bills from their members that's left openings for Democrats to kill off policies by forming coalitions with both moderates and farther-right factions of the GOP, Fitzpatrick said that's to be expected.

"Last session, there was so much stuff that had been built up after years of vetoes and not being able to get priorities through that it really was picking low-hanging fruit off the tree all the time. It was just one one apple, one orange after another and it was all there," he said. "It was easy to gather. I think that's why it seemed smoother last session. Now the tops are harder."

What's up next

Abbott has some optimism heading into the second half of the session and sees bipartisan energy behind mental and behavioral health, child care and long-term property tax relief.

“The question is can we get it together to get out of this building with a budget that is funding our core values, meeting our constituent’s needs, investing in the future with one-time-only (money), and giving some back in a way that makes sense for our communities,” Abbott said.

On the GOP side, Fitzpatrick said he expects discussion of how best to use the surplus to dominate debate, even as the state budget, contained in House Bill 2, begins to get more broad discussion.

"I think the big focus is figuring out how to spend the rest of the surplus. I think that's gonna consume the bulk of our time," Fitzpatrick said.