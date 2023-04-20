On the top floor of the state Capitol in a cramped hearing room over the lunch hour in late March, legislators heard a bill that would dramatically shift who controls the statehouse, not politically but physically.

“It’s about Capitol space, who owns committee rooms, who is in charge,” said Speaker of the House Matt Regier, who is carrying House Bill 856.

Regier’s bill would — at a cost of $150 million over three years — designate nearly all of the 121-year-old Capitol building under control of the Legislature, possibly leaving only space occupied already by the governor's office. It later passed the House 98-1, a notable bipartisan margin in this sharply divided legislative session.

HB 856 is one of several bills that share a theme of expanding the Legislature’s footprint, scope and status as a co-equal branch of government. That builds on last session's efforts from Republican lawmakers who set their sights firmly on exerting more control over the judiciary.

Montana's Legislature meets for up to 90 days in the winter and early spring of odd-numbered years. This means citizen lawmakers generally hold other full-time jobs, and are not professional politicians.

But from budgetary proposals to add staff and spend more money to authorizing standing for legislators to bring lawsuits, changes abound to advance last session’s work to extend the range of lawmakers ever further beyond the biennial session.

In a press conference at the end of last month, Regier laid out the framework he cites as creating challenges for the Legislature to be co-equal.

“We're just a citizen legislature here for 90 days. I believe that has not given us the footing (as) the equal branch that we should be,” he said.

“I believe that the Legislature needs to not just pick up and go home after sine die. … I see that trend of having more and more involvement. There was talk in 2019 of doing annual sessions. I'm sure at some point that'll come back as our state grows, as our budget grows, that the Legislature can and should have more influence throughout the whole two years of our term and not just 90 days.”

Regier said that sentiment is why several proposals this session have bipartisan support.

“It's not a Republican-Democrat thing. It's how strong are we as a legislative branch. I think that's when you get a lot of support from legislators and maybe not so much from the executive (as indicated by the hearing on his HB 856),” Regier said.

Legislation on balance of powers

Debate on the Senate floor at the end of March over a bill that’s now awaiting action by the governor quickly veered into frustrations some legislators hold about how laws have been interpreted and implemented by the executive branch. House Bill 518, from Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, gives the Legislature the standing to sue or defend in a lawsuit on its own behalf, such as if they disagree with the way their laws are being enacted.

“We pass so many bills around here, and from time to time, I think in our opinion, those bills are not operating, they’re not enacted or enforced in a way that we had envisioned,” said Republican Majority Leader Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, of Great Falls.

Leaving little to question about his views, Sen. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, said he felt legislative power has slipped and needs to be re-elevated.

“Over the last several decades there has been an erosion of the powers of this house and of the House of Representatives,” Fuller said. “The encroachment of the power of the people through their representatives by the … judiciary and the executive branch has been insidious.”

While lawmakers had strong bipartisan support for expanding their physical space, there’s not agreement from both sides of the aisle about HB 518.

Sen. Susan Webber, D-Browning, characterized passing the bill as treading into dangerous waters, saying “first we're overstepping the judicial branch and now the enforcement branch of the executive.”

Webber cited a legal note attached to the bill that flagged potential constitutional issues, specifically conformity with the separation of powers.

In a later press availability, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Pat Flowers of Belgrade said it's the place of courts to decide if laws are constitutional, not the Legislature.

“That is the kind of the fundamental balance that's embedded in our Constitution, so I think efforts to somehow tilt that balance in favor of the Legislature are wrong and inappropriate and run up against what I think is a balance of powers (problem). It's built into the Constitution,” Flowers said.

Gianforte has not said how he’ll act on the bill.

Another bill causing consternation between lawmakers and the executive is Senate Bill 73, from Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings. It would clarify what information agencies must turn over to legislative auditors, who operate under oversight of the Legislature's audit committee. Previously agencies in some cases have delayed providing information, saying data contains private details. For agencies that do not comply, directors could see their jobs at risk under the bill. The governor's Department of Administration has strongly opposed the policy.

More staff, more money

Two years ago lawmakers added committees to oversee state spending between sessions, something Regier called “a big step in the direction of just having more influence.” This session they were made permanent, if Gianforte signs the bill.

Those committees were one of the things newly hired Legislative Services Executive Director Jerry Howe cited when making the ask for more money in the state budget to run ever-growing legislative operations. The amount is of a magnitude Howe said has not been seen in decades. The work done by legislators and their staff this session is also massive; by Wednesday they'd introduced 1,666 bills, second only to the total brought in 1973. That was the year after the state's Constitution was re-written.

“Looking at 20 years of budget data, it's been a long time since a request like this has come from legislative services,” Howe said in a mid-March budget meeting.

Lawmakers are proposing to raise their branch's budget by $11.7 million, or about 28% over the last budget. The increase is tied to the cost of adding 25 positions and $3.8 million for tech upgrades, among other changes, according to data from the Legislative Fiscal Division. Major technical issues this session have plagued the computer system that serves as the backbone of the Legislature's bill drafting and tracking, at times hamstringing floor sessions. Part of the budget is aimed at fixing that.

Howe framed his request by asking lawmakers what they thought should be the appropriate distribution of state financial resources between the Legislature and the executive branch.

“Would it surprise you if I told you that you could triple the size of the legislative budget, increase it by 300%, and it still wouldn't amount to 1% of the executive branch expenditures?” Howe asked.

There are dramatic differences between the executive and legislative arms of government, however. The Legislature has about 167 full-time employee positions listed on budget documents; the state health department alone has 2,840.

Rep. Terry Moore, of Billings, cited growth in the number of committees and committee meetings, as well as more virtual options and technology demands, as reasons for the dramatic increase in spending requests.

“We're not trying to be competitive in the sense of competing with our total cost structure to see if we can catch up with the executive branch. ... It becomes more evident and apparent with the pressures that have been brought upon the legislative branch that we haven't kept up,” Moore said.

In a press conference at the end of March, House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, of Helena, said it’s a perennial conversation in the Legislative Council about structural imbalances in power between the branches.

“(We) really think about ways we can strengthen our branch, as the people’s branch, to do our job better,” Abbott said. That also includes looking at legislative pay and expanding financial resources for lawmakers so “people from more walks of life can do this.”

Flowers, the minority leader in the Senate, agreed.

“I think it hit (Howe) square between the eyes that we have some work to do to modernize our whole effort here in the Legislature. And I think he is rightfully pushing us as leadership, both Democrat and Republican in both the House and Senate side, to listen to his concerns and also think about his vision for what this could be,” Flowers said.

House Bill 2, the state budget bill, is expected to be on the Senate floor at the end of this week.

Occupying space

The increase in committees, hearings and legislative scope reflected in Howe’s request has generated what the Legislature says is a need for physical space alongside the financial demands.

Regier’s HB 856 has sailed through the House, seeing only one vote against it as it cleared two committees and the full chamber.

“Right now the legislative branch doesn’t really have a big seat at the table, if even a seat at the table at all,” Regier said during the bill’s initial hearing.

The legislation comes with a $150 million price tag, which Regier has acknowledged creates some angst and could be re-worked.

“I’m not so much concerned about the money on this as it is the process. We desperately need to define how this Capitol is broken down and a plan moving forward on expansion, what that would look like, and who’s in charge," Regier said.

As one might expect, the Capitol’s yearlong tenants are opposed to the idea.

Misty Ann Giles, the head of the state Department of Administration and the governor’s chief operating officer, explained to the House Legislative Administration Committee that DOA is in charge of the Capitol complex and all state buildings in a 10-mile radius. DOA handles everything “soup to nuts” from the snow removal to power, lights, water, internet and emergency repairs like when two basement bathrooms in the Capitol flooded earlier in the session, she said.

Beyond that, Giles said, DOA takes on all the costs and liabilities of the building. She added the executive has already given the old livestock building near the Capitol over to the Legislature and is doing a massive study with a goal of freeing up more space for lawmakers.

In a 7 a.m. hearing Wednesday, DOA said it was working with Regier on an amendment, but still found flaws in the proposal. One possible change would keep the Secretary of State in the building, though that office still opposed the bill as unnecessary and an issue better resolved through dialogue than legislation.

Gianforte previously expressed skepticism about the bill.

“I've spoken with the speaker about this. We do have some concerns about the proposal, in large part because it's not clear all the logistics have been worked out. And we'll continue that dialogue. ... Suffice to say we have some concerns,” Gianforte said.

Regier emphasized he didn’t have a problem with the executive branch now, but he was looking to the future.

“To me that is subservient of the legislative branch to the executive branch and that’s not the way checks and balances, three branches of government, should work,” Regier said.

As evidenced by the votes in favor, HB 856 has nearly universal support from Democrats and Republicans, and Abbott, the minority leader, is a co-sponsor.

Abbott said nearly the entire Democratic caucus co-sponsoring Regier’s bill was very intentional — only one didn't sign on due to being in the hospital.

“We want to strengthen the branch. We want to take up some space here,” Abbott said. “ … We want to have these discussions and push these discussions.”

Pay and per diem rates

Lawmakers are also growing their own pay and per diem rates, in two bills that would spend a combined nearly $4.5 million over the two-year budget.

House Bill 28, to increase the per diem rate paid to lawmakers, has seen both tight votes and been advanced on larger margins.

In debate on the House floor earlier in the session, it was clear lawmakers tried to make sure support was as broad as possible.

Rep. Rhonda Knudsen, the speaker pro tempore from Culbertson, carried the bill to\ increase the per diem from $132 a day to $171, matching the federal rate. The bill was amended in the Senate to make it retroactively apply to this session.

Knudsen said some lawmakers told her they didn’t need additional funds, and in the past legislators have balked at the optics of raising their own compensation. But this year they found traction in the argument that current rates are exclusionary for those who don’t have substantial personal financial resources.

“Nobody dreams that being in the Legislature you’re going to get rich, but surely nobody should have the nightmare of wondering if they can pay rent or buy gas,” Knudsen said.

Rep. Wayne Rusk, R-Corvallis, said the only argument he knew of against the bill was optics. He pointed to other sectors, both private and public, that raised wages during the pandemic.

“Are we to hold our own vocation in such low esteem as to alone exclude it?” Rusk asked. “ … If we do not want stigma attached to this measure back home, then we ought not attach stigma to it over here.”

Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, said over his years in the legislature he’s heard variations of House Bill 28 discussed, but he mostly avoided the conversation because he didn’t like the optics and didn’t want to be accused of voting to increase his own compensation.

“If we look around the room, those that can serve often are either retired, they can bring their money with them. They’ve had some economic successes, so they can bring their money with them,” Jones said. “ ... But then it starts getting pretty lean after that. … This time I’m going to live with the optics and I’m going to vote for the bill.”

Gianforte let the bill become law without his signature, saying in a press conference he wanted more focus on other issues affecting the state.

“I'm glad the Legislature recognized that inflation is real. With this bill, they're putting more money in their own pockets. I'd like to get the work of the people's business done first,” Gianforte said.

With Senate Bill 485, lawmakers would spend $2.2 million over the next two sessions to increase their salary to $182.14 a day. The rate is tied to 40% of the governor’s salary.

The bill passed the House on a close vote Tuesday, 56-43, and is now working its way to the governor.

Democratic Sen. Mary Ann Dunwell, of East Helena, backed the bill, saying the legislative pay disenfranchised many Montanans from serving.

Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, carried the bill in the Senate.

“I think one of the hardest things is to get new legislators to enter this process, and I’ve been told this by several people I’ve been actively recruiting over the years, that once you tell them they’re going to come up here and work for free for four months and barely scratch through, it’s a pretty big deterrent,” Small said.