Legislature postpones floor sessions, moves remote due to COVID

The Montana Legislature, which is nearing the end of its session, is canceling House and Senate floor sessions Friday and not allowing in-person committee meetings after a "member of the government affairs community" tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the legislative COVID-19 panel.
Sen. Jason Ellsworth, a Hamilton Republican who chairs the panel and is a deputized public health officer, was notified of the case late Thursday. Lawmakers were in session all day Thursday, including committees and floor sessions, and some were attending a reception to promote local wine when the press release was sent. The Senate Fish and Game Committee was still meeting in-person as the news broke.
The person who tested positive is a private citizen, said Kyle Schmauch, a spokesperson for Ellsworth.
"The Legislature’s contact tracer requires time to do her work, so legislative leadership has made the decision to postpone Friday’s floor sessions out of an abundance of caution. Committees may decide to meet virtually tomorrow," read the release sent by Schauch.
The session is being held under a hybrid model allowing for remote participation.
The release said the panel "just" became aware of the information late Thursday and it's unclear which legislators will be contact-traced or if there will be positive cases among lawmakers.
While GOP lawmakers have mostly been attending the session in-person, more and more Democrats have been coming into the Capitol recently. Legislators have been able to get vaccinated at clinics in the Capitol based on statewide eligibly tiers. Montana opened eligibly to all adults April 1.
There have been six positive COVID-19 cases, all among GOP lawmakers, this session. On April 5, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte tested positive for COVID-19. After mild symptoms and isolating in his Bozeman home, Gianforte returned to the Capitol on Wednesday, according to staff, and held a bill signing with a GOP lawmaker and the lieutenant governor. A photo on social media shows no one sitting at the table where the bill was signed was wearing a mask.
Most GOP legislators have not worn masks in the Capitol through the session, though it is still mandatory in Lewis and Clark County. Democrats have used face coverings regularly, along with some Republicans. Lawmakers are not subject to the mandate while in the Capitol. Gianforte lifted the statewide mask requirement in February.
In the press release, Ellsworth said letting committee chairs hold meetings remotely is what lawmakers planned for.
“This is exactly why we planned for a hybrid legislative session providing the option for both legislators and members of the public to participate remotely and also formed the COVID panel,” Ellsworth said. “We’re nearly done with the 2021 session and outside of a handful of isolated COVID-19 cases, the session to this point has progressed very smoothly and safely. We planned for this possibility and are taking steps to move forward safely and responsibly. We are taking a little time to evaluate and gather more information to ensure the safety of our members, our staff, and the community."
The public can check online to see if committees plan to meet Friday; it's up to chairs to decide if they'll meet virtually. Schmauch said the Legislature is working on eliminating the normal Zoom registration deadline for Friday committees that choose to meet.
People can also submit written testimony.
The Legislature is nearing its end point, with major legislation close to the finish line. Still left to finalize are the state budget, a bill with $2.1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief, and creating a recreational marijuana program.