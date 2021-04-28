Legislature passes punitive measures aimed at environmental nonprofits

The change also stripped from the bill a category of tax-exempt group known as 527 organizations, which are specifically organized to campaign for the election, nomination or defeat of a candidate for public office.

“My concern is that we are targeting those entities that are traditionally nonprofits and don’t engage in government-type advocacy,” Rep. Robert Farris-Olsen, D-Helena, argued during the free conference committee hearing where the changes were approved. “I just worry that we’re treating those organizations unfairly when we know that those groups that are 501(c)4’s engage in this kind of activity, and we’re not requiring the same from them.”

A 501(c)3 that falls under the requirements in the bill would also have to disclose to the Attorney General, within 30 days of filing a lawsuit, a list of their donors who have given more than $50.

Arguing for the bill on the Senate floor Wednesday, Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, made clear who the targets of the measure are.