Legislature passes new recusal requirements for judges

But the ramifications could be far-reaching, argued Rep. Mark Thane, D-Missoula, when the bill came before the House on Wednesday for a floor debate. He said the governor’s history of giving to one of the Supreme Court justices could trigger recusals in every new law that faces a legal challenge, and suggested lawyers could twist the requirement by giving donations to force such a recusal from an unfriendly judge.

Perhaps the most forceful denunciation of the bill came from a Republican, Forsyth Rep. Geraldine Custer, who attacked the last-minute process that resulted in the bill while also arguing the conflict-of-interest requirements would be “a nightmare” on a local level.

“Most of these judges had been a county attorney or a prosecutor in the county before they become a judge,” Custer said. “They have to recuse themselves for so many things as it is, and then you’ve got to go back and see if somebody donated to you, from six years back?”

Another one of the new amendments to the bill bans voter registration, signature collection, voter turnout and other activities by political committees in on-campus residence halls, dining halls and athletic facilities. Violations would be subject to fines of $1,000 each.