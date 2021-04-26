Legislature passes measure restricting vaccine requirements

Rep. Llew Jones, a Conrad Republican who is the top lawmaker on the House Appropriations Committee, rarely speaks on the floor about policy bills, but also rose to offer a lukewarm endorsement of the measure.

“All my rural hospitals weighed in and they shared that visitation rights could be potentially significantly limited, (and) the nursing homes and assisted living centers,” Jones said, adding that his mother lives in an assisted living facility.

He said he had “grave concerns” about the measure, but that he had met with a group that included Republican Speaker of the House Wylie Galt, Lt. Gov. Kristin Juras and a medical policy expert from the governor’s office, and they allayed his concerns. Speaking after the floor session, Jones acknowledged some lingering issues with the bill, but repeated that he was deferring to "the second floor" of the Capitol, where the governor's office is housed.

“Plainly reading it, my concerns exist,” Jones said. “Listening to the lawyer and the medical experts on the second floor, they said that that’s not real. That they didn’t perceive it as real. … What I’d really hate to find out is when I go to visit my mother you’re not allowed to.”

The governor's office didn't immediately return a request for clarification on that interpretation of the bill Monday.