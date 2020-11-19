Legislature OKs revenue estimate

Montana lawmakers on Wednesday voted to drop the revenue estimate they'll use to build the state budget by about $102 million.

"I would prefer to stay very conservative," said Rep. Becky Beard, R-Elliston, who brought the motion to lower the revenue estimate.

Legislators use revenue estimates as a starting point when crafting the state budget. The Legislative Fiscal Division produces one estimate, and the governor's budget office releases another. The two predictions typically vary by a few percentage points.

This year, the Legislature's estimate was more optimistic than the governor's by about $154 million, or about 2%, before Beard's motion to lower the Legislature's numbers.

The estimate OK'd by lawmakers Thursday puts general fund revenue at about $2.469 billion in the 2021 fiscal year, $2.538 billion in the 2022 fiscal year and $2.468 billion in the 2023 fiscal year.

The Legislative Fiscal Division initially predicated a decease in revenues in fiscal year 2021, dropping 1.2% from the year prior. After that, it predicted modest growth of 2.7% the following year and 4.3% the year after that.