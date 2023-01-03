Legislature indicates it'll reverse limits on consumer advocate

In rolling back a proposed change that critics say could have muzzled a consumer protection office, a state senator acknowledged the proposal was “a little controversial.”

Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, a Republican from Great Falls, said there seemed to be broad support from both parties to get rid of a rule change previously backed by some GOP lawmakers to block the Consumer Counsel from weighing in on legislation without permission from legislators.

The counsel is provided for by the state Constitution and part of the legislative branch that's overseen by the Legislative Consumer Committee. It exists to represent consumers when utility and transportation issues come before the Public Service Commission

Fitzpatrick said he heard feedback from lawmakers opposed to the rule change that was previously advanced in a pre-session vote before lawmakers were sworn in Jan. 2 for the start of the 90-day term. Legislators typically vote on how they’d like to update their rules in December, then finalize any changes after convening.

The reversal still needs to be OK’d by the House, which Fitzpatrick said he expects to happen without trouble.

“They didn’t seem to want to be in the position of having a voice over the top of the Consumer Counsel,” Fitzpatrick said Tuesday before the Senate Rules committee. “That’s fair enough. I can accept that position.”

The change to the Legislature's joint rules that govern both the House and Senate passed by a unanimous voice vote.

In the past the counsel had spoken out against bills proposed by GOP legislators related to NorthWestern Energy, which has many captive customers in the state. The initial proposal came from Fitzpatrick, who is the son of fellow legislator John Fitzpatrick, a former lobbyist for NorthWestern.