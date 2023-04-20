The Legislature and executive branch are at odds over a bill that would change the relationship between the Legislative Audit Division and Legislative Audit Committee and the state agencies they inspect.

In advocating for Senate Bill 73 earlier this month, Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, said the constitutionally mandated audit committee and legislative auditor over the past years have more frequently seen state agencies drag their feet and obfuscate when auditors ask for certain types of information to conduct audits.

McGillvray’s bill would clarify what information agencies must turn over to auditors. Previously agencies in some cases have delayed by saying data contains private details. For agencies that do not comply, directors could see their jobs at risk under the bill.

“That’s how serious this is,” McGillvray in a hearing for the bill.

The Legislative Audit Division conducts audits looking at how state agencies perform, as well as required financial audits. Past audits have detected fraud and abuse of state resources. McGillvray said the division is critical to ensuring tax dollars are used properly.

Sen. Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, spoke in support of the bill in early April during a committee hearing. She heads the Legislative Audit Committee.

“No matter who’s in charge, whoever it is politically … we should have an agency that we, every one of us, can turn to and depend on, and know that it’s not a political agency,” Hayman said. “Audit is that agency.”

But the bill saw strong opposition from the governor’s director of the Department of Administration and chief operating officer, Misty Ann Giles.

Giles in early March raised concerns about privacy protections for some materials auditors may request, such as employee health information or personnel records.

“We do not support wide-sweeping authority and requirements to turn over private data at any time,” Giles told lawmakers.

The director didn’t dispute past kerfuffles between auditors and agencies.

“I know we’ve tried to be a good broker,” Giles said. “I am sure there has been a lot of mischief in the years between agencies and (auditors). … However, I do know we try to work with them.”

Giles raised concerns she’s had with the audit process, such as the audit division not returning inadvertently disclosed health care records and requesting access to emails she said would require her to violate a state Supreme Court order to provide.

That request was for the entire email box of an elected official and their attorney, Giles' agency lawyer, Don Harris, said in a committee hearing.

“Those emails are not mine to give,” Harris said, citing a state Supreme Court order from 2021 that required lawmakers to return emails they obtained by going to DOA instead of the generating branch of government. DOA had the emails through its function as the state’s IT department.

While agencies and auditors have generally figured out how to work with each other for more than five decades, the bill from McGillvray changes that tone, Harris testified.

“What has changed is that the legislative auditor now claims the right to access confidential, private information, and if the agency fails to provide that information, my director or her boss, the governor, could be charged with a crime or removed from office for trying to protect your confidential, personal, private information,” Harris said.

Angus Maciver, legislative auditor and division director, disputed some of DOA’s concerns during the hearing, saying agencies have for decades recognized the auditor’s ability to obtain information that was related to employee records.

Over the last five or six years, agencies have “walked us right up to the line” of delaying turning over data, he said. In one case, with the Department of Corrections, an agency outright refused. But even delays impair audit work, Maciver said.

“The idea that we can just wait for a month, three months, six months, nine months, in one case 11 months, to access data, it’s as good as an outright refusal,” he said. “After enough time has elapsed, that data — we cannot use it as part of our work. The auditing standards don’t allow us to rely on something that’s been under the custody of the agency for that long and for us not knowing what's happened to it.

“Those are the kind of circumstances we’ve been increasingly, unfortunately, seeing, and that is what I believe prompted the (Legislative) Audit Committee to bring forward this bill.”

Maciver’s answer to a question from a committee member hit at the role audits play in the balance of power between branches.

“Auditing is a constitutional responsibility. It’s a constitutional responsibility of this branch (the legislative) of government, not that branch of government (the executive),” Maciver said. “It's not their place to assume that audit power on your behalf. You have to be able to do this. You have to have co-equal access to that information as a co-equal branch of government.”

Giles disputed the bill would solve any of the problems raised about delays in turning over data, however.

“We’re pretty at odds with the auditor on this bill, but I think if the Legislature really wanted to have a (timing) conversation, the executive branch would welcome that because we do want to be a good partner. We do expect people to be responsive, but we don't support the wide-sweeping door this opens, using terms like ‘wherever’ and criminal penalties and giving that access just permanently over to the auditors,” Giles said.

The legislation started its journey sailing through the Senate with no opposition, until its final vote in that chamber. There, most Democrats and a few Republicans voted against the bill, but it still advanced to the House.

In that chamber, the bill narrowly cleared a committee with bipartisan support and opposition. On the House floor, it saw a 58-39 initial approval but then failed to clear a final vote to go back to the Senate for consideration of House amendments. Lawmakers eventually reconsidered and moved the bill along. In the Senate on Wednesday, the House changes were unanimously approved on a second reading. It's set for a final vote Thursday before it would advance to the governor.