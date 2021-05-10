Legislature defends subpoena, SupCo justice takes the witness stand

Rice said certain communications between the justices include correspondence about U.S. Supreme Court decisions or legislation that impacts the justices' work, materials that are confidential so not to allow plaintiffs to engineer a litigation strategy.

"I don't have anything to hide and I don't think anything I've done in the Supreme Court would be a disgrace," he said. "I think this series of action I've been talking about to undermine the court, to attack the court, are simply continuing."

Democratic lawmakers have accused the committee of manufacturing an email scandal to discredit the court ahead of several anticipated legal battles over conservative legislation passed in recent months and signed into law by a new Republican governor.

Oestreicher said the committee is willing to negotiate with Rice in regards to which documents would be disclosed, but said the judicial branch should not rule on the matter when it is the party under investigation.

"It's an extraordinary circumstance that calls for a different way for resolving a dispute than through a judicial adjudication," he said. "The judicial branch shouldn't sit and resolve a dispute involving the judicial branch."