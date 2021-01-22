Legislature cuts initial authorization to spend federal COVID aid by $507 million

Through the summer of 2020, Jones was among the Republican lawmakers critical of the pace at which the CARES money reached Montanans under Bullock's programs.

"If you look at the 90 days it took to get to $100 million, this whole process could have occurred within 30 (days)," Jones said, adding that he understood it was a massive undertaking that hadn't been done before.

And while he said he didn't necessarily think the Legislature, by holding public hearings on the spending, could move faster, he said he did expect the nearly $300 million that is authorized now to be distributed quickly when it reaches Montana.

Jones is also carrying a bill that would have the Legislature play a far greater role if a scenario like last year happened again, where the state received a massive amount of federal money during the interim when lawmakers aren't in town. Jones said he's been in talks with Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte about the authorization changes.

"The executive (is) uncomfortable if you look to bind their hands too tightly. We are in the process of negotiating what is too tightly," Jones said.

Gianforte said Friday in a press conference the amendment did protect money for public health operations.