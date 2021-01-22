Legislature cuts initial authorization to spend federal COVID aid by $507 million

Montana lawmakers on Thursday voted to reduce by $507 million the initial appropriation authority for state agencies that are expected to receive federal coronavirus aid money.
Before the change, the Legislature was set to authorize $800 million in spending. Now that figure is $292.9 million. The money is expected to come from the most recent round of $900 billion in COVID-19 aid approved by Congress at the end of last year. It's not clear when the money will get to Montana.
When in session, the Legislature has authority to dictate how federal funds the state receives for relief are spent. When the state got $1.25 billion from the first Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in March 2020, the Legislature was not in session and former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock created a commission to recommend how to distribute those funds.
Lawmakers supporting the change said it would still allow agencies to act quickly to target funds toward relief efforts, while giving the Legislature time to collect input on where the remainder of the money is spent.
Rep. Llew Jones, a Republican from Conrad who heads the House Appropriations Committee, said Friday that while states were initially told this round of aid would come with parameters in what the aid could be used for, it appears that Montana will now have more say in how the money is spent.
The reductions include cutting the money to be directed for emergency rental assistance through the Department of Commerce from $200 million to $17 million. It also entirely strikes $170.1 million set for the Office of Public Instruction's education stabilization fund, $102.7 million for transportation infrastructure, $5 million for unemployment insurance administration and $38.8 million for the governor's office. It also cuts the authorization for the governor's education relief fund from $24.5 million to $17 million.
The amendment from Rep. Ryan Osmundson, R-Buffalo, does not touch the $258.9 million authorized for the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. That includes $37.8 million for vaccine funding, $192.3 million for COVID-19 testing, tracing and mitigation, and $28.8 million for a child care and development block grant.
Osmundson said the change does not mean the money can't be appropriated later and that lawmakers will have more control over the spending.
"This is definitely not the last time we will see these funds come before us," Osmundson said. "My goal is, this gets to the (budget) sub-committees so they can have a good discussion about these federal funds."
Jones said on a call with reporters Friday that the reduced authorization amounts came from talking with legislative staff and consulting with the governor's office to ensure it wouldn't create a budget shortfall.
Through the summer of 2020, Jones was among the Republican lawmakers critical of the pace at which the CARES money reached Montanans under Bullock's programs.
"If you look at the 90 days it took to get to $100 million, this whole process could have occurred within 30 (days)," Jones said, adding that he understood it was a massive undertaking that hadn't been done before.
And while he said he didn't necessarily think the Legislature, by holding public hearings on the spending, could move faster, he said he did expect the nearly $300 million that is authorized now to be distributed quickly when it reaches Montana.
Jones is also carrying a bill that would have the Legislature play a far greater role if a scenario like last year happened again, where the state received a massive amount of federal money during the interim when lawmakers aren't in town. Jones said he's been in talks with Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte about the authorization changes.
"The executive (is) uncomfortable if you look to bind their hands too tightly. We are in the process of negotiating what is too tightly," Jones said.
Gianforte said Friday in a press conference the amendment did protect money for public health operations.
"The revised HB 3 does have the funds that will allow us to continue vaccine distribution, which is our primary concern with the supplemental (bill)," Gianforte said.
Jones added he doesn't want to recriminate anyone involved in the first round of aid, but wants to learn from the process.
"They had no information. Now we have much more information. We're doing it again now for the second time. Shame on us if we can't do it better," Jones said.
Sen. Janet Ellis, a Democrat from Helena, was the only person on the Senate Finance and Claims Committee to vote against the change to the bill. The amendment passed 18-1. Before the vote, Ellis questioned the reduced authorization for housing aid.
"I know there's a lot of news that there are a lot of individuals that could lose their housing and I understand that this particular program has not quite as many strings attached as the CARES Act. It could go for mortgage assistance, utilities, a bunch of things," Ellis said.
Osmundson pointed out not all the prior money put toward housing assistance from the CARES Act, though with different guidelines for its use, was spent.