Legislature continues attempts to change state's COVID-19 response

Jones said he had met with Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte and discussed the proposal. "Of course executives are not comfortable ceding power, (but) we're not trying to make it so he can't respond," Jones said.

The CARES money came with limitations on how it could be spent, but let the governor have broad authority to set up programs to distribute the money. Bullock created about 30 grant programs and also directed the money toward response efforts at schools and other places. The state is expecting about $800 million from the most recent aid package passed in Congress, though it has more stringent rules about how it can be spent than the first round of funding.

Rep. Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, said Tuesday she worried involving the Legislature as Jones proposes "bogs down the whole process" of a governor to respond in an emergency.

Jones countered that a governor still has access to state emergency funds outside the federal appropriation without legislative input.

The bill from Hinkle would create a commission to review regulations lifted by directives during the pandemic that allowed for things like increased access to telehealth services and home delivery of alcohol. Hinkle questioned if regulations were waived in an emergency, were they really necessary to begin with?