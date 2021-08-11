Legislature asks Montana Supreme Court to withdraw opinion

GOP lawmakers have questioned the court’s involvement in the case that focuses on emails sent by judges and the court’s administrator. Emails leaked to the Great Falls Tribune in 2013 showed back then Republican leaders discussed "changing the face of the Montana Supreme Court" to be less of a roadblock to conservative efforts.

Republicans in recent months have spoken openly about reworking a judicial branch they see as occupied by left-leaning, "activist" judges.

In Wednesday's filing, Hansen also argues the court's order “contains multiple advisory opinions,” which she says are outside the court’s power and “must be withdrawn.”

The court’s order in July was a strong rebuke of the Legislature's actions, which Justice Dirk Sandefur called a "ginned-up 'crisis'" in a concurring opinion.

"Contrary to the irresponsible rhetoric that has and will likely continue to spew forth from those intoxicated with their long-sought unitary control over the political branches of government, this case is not about judicial disregard of the public’s right to know, noncompliance with applicable public records retention laws, judicial bias, or judicial 'lobbying,'" Sandefur wrote then.