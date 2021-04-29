Legislature approves changes to bill limiting local health boards

Changes to legislation limiting the ability of local health boards to restrict businesses or the ability of customers to access goods and services were overwhelmingly approved by the Legislature on Thursday, the last day of the session.

The changes were the result of an amendatory veto issued by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte earlier in the day. The bill previously passed on largely party lines earlier in the week.

Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, a Belgrade Republican who sponsored the legislation, said the governor’s proposed amendments “still retain the strength of the language for protecting businesses, but still all health departments to do their [jobs] things like inspecting restaurants for sanitary conditions and potentially having to shut down a business until the problem is resolved.”

Hinkle's bill prohibits local governments or health officials and boards from making businesses follow mandates dictating closures, capacity limits or mask use and other measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19. It also removes local governments' ability to issue fines for not following those orders.