Legislature approves campaign finance exemption for religious groups

The committee also added a more specific definition of “religious organization." It includes requirements that the organization has a “formal code of doctrine and discipline,” that it spends most of its money on religious activities like worship services, education and support for its ministers and production and distribution of religious literature.

“I said on the floor that I think religious groups should have some level of exemption,” said Sen. Bryce Bennett, D-Missoula, during the conference committee discussion Wednesday. Bennett had been a vocal opponent to the original bill brought by Howard.

While Bennett noted he still wasn’t entirely comfortable with the bill, he said the change went toward doing “as much as we can do to put in definitions to clarify that we are actually talking about real-life religious organizations, and not political entities that want to parade as religious organizations to get around our campaign finance laws.”

The bill passed mainly party-line votes in the House and Senate on Thursday, 65-33 and 29-21, respectively.

