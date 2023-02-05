The Biden administration’s announcement that it will consider petitions to delist grizzly bears in parts of Montana from the Endangered Species Act comes as the state Legislature moves forward on legislation aimed at facilitating a move to state management.

On Friday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced its acceptance of petitions from Montana and Wyoming to consider delisting grizzly populations in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, which includes areas such as Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, as well as the Great Yellowstone Ecosystem. The service denied a petition from Idaho asking it to consider delisting all grizzlies in the lower 48.

The decision launches a 12-month review of the petitions "based on the best available scientific and commercial data available."

Senate Majority Leader Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton expressed some optimism at the announcement as a step towards delisting.

“Grizzly bear recovery has been a conservation success in the areas surrounding Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks,” he said in a statement. “As we’ve been advocating in the Legislature for years, it’s time to recognize this conservation win, remove grizzly bears from endangered listing in those ecosystems, and return management of the bears to the state of Montana. I’m glad to see this step in the right direction from the federal government. Now they need to follow through.”

In a separate letter sent Friday from USFWS Director Martha Williams to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Director Hank Worsech, the federal agency found at least one state law passed in 2021 conflicts with the ESA while other laws have the potential to increase mortality.

An FWP spokesperson said state officials were reviewing the letter but did not have further comment.

This session a pair of Republican bills shaping Montana’s legal policy towards grizzlies will attempt to meet ESA requirements that state governments have adequate “regulatory mechanisms” in place. Regulatory mechanisms refer to laws and regulations that ensure a delisted species persist at population levels large enough that federal protections don't need to be reinstated. That includes mortality thresholds.

Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, brought Senate Bill 98 last session, which stated that grizzlies attacking or threatening livestock could be killed. The bill had no immediate effect due to continued federal law, but would apply should the bears be delisted.

Williams' letter states SB 98 conflicts with the ESA and could cause confusion. The letter also cites laws passed by Republicans expanding wolf trapping and allowing the use of hounds to hunt black bears as having potential to impact grizzlies, although the letter stops short of saying they conflict with the ESA. Republicans passed an additional law that restricts state wildlife managers from relocating grizzlies that get into conflicts outside of recovery zones, leaving that task to federal officials.

Gillespie said in an interview Friday that SB 98 was about protecting life and property, but he did hear criticism at the time that it could cause ESA conflict. He felt the bill put a spotlight on the necessity and urgency of getting the bears delisted.

“I just thought after 47 years being on the list, the numbers have increased dramatically,” he said. "It’s time to take a healthy strong look at getting them delisted and getting the numbers under Montana management, not federal so that we can solve our own problems here."

Gillespie will carry a yet-to-be introduced bill this session that will in part, change the language mentioned in the letter. The bill states that upon delisting, state wildlife officials develop mortality thresholds including for bears killed due to livestock depredations with a 12-hour reporting requirement. That includes establishing an annual quota for the number of bears that may be killed and adjustments if a quota is reached.

If a grizzly is threatening livestock, the owner may report the incident to FWP. The department may then take steps to discourage or trap and move the bear, may kill the bear or issue a permit to the livestock owner to kill the bear. The bill also says owners may take necessary nonlethal means to minimize conflicts.

“What this bill does is kind of sets out, not necessarily a complete plan, but a plan for what the delisting process would look like, you know the safety part of it for the people who are working on the land or recreating on the land, everyone needs some sense of protection,” Gillespie said. “On the other hand I think we’ve been doing such a phenomenal job of raising grizzly bears that we don’t ever want to lose that or we’re right back in the same hole again.”

Senate Bill 85 from Sen. Mike Lang, R-Malta, also changes grizzly law, stating that grizzlies upon delisting must be managed at levels to maintain delisted status including managing mortalities from any potential hunting season. The bill saw an amendment to include mention of nonlethal measures to minimize conflicts, and recently passed the Senate on a vote of 37-12.

Lang’s bill saw a mix of support and opposition, with supporters saying it offered commitment to sustainability and a pathway for delisting. But opponents pointed to laws from 2021, which they said showed a dim view of the Legislature and Gianforte administration’s policies on large predators. Opponents also raised concerns about lack of connectivity between populations, saying delisting is premature.

Gillespie, whose district includes the Rocky Mountain Front, believes many residents have come to resent the federal government’s approach to grizzlies. Concerns have only continued to grow about a rise in conflicts as bears venture into more areas inhabited by people, and the potential for a tragic result, such as a child being injured or killed. State management may not be a cure-all, he said, but could help improve the attitude of people towards the bears.

“If you’re back in D.C. you just don’t think about these things,” he said. "Which is why we need to get them back into Montana management so they can be managed by people who are here on the home front that better understand what the complications are, what the challenges are to have coexistence No. 1, but also to keep people safe and the grizzly bear population safe."

Gillespie said he is working to get Democratic support for his bill.

Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers of Belgrade indicated Friday that the bill could get some support from Democrats. He said he has spoken with Gillespie and those conversations led to a potential amendment to Gillespie’s bill that could further refine some language and satisfy concerns.

“I think (Democrats) are all generally supportive of the Endangered Species Act and the steps that are required to both put species on the list and delist,” Flowers said. "In this case we are moving towards potential delisting of grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide and the Yellowstone ecosystem, and I think we’re supportive of all the mechanics that go into that. If U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service supports a delisting, I think most of us will be supportive of that.”

When asked about the 2021 bills cited as concerns in the service’s letter, Flowers pointed out that those conflicts were raised by Democrats at the time.

“I spoke against those bills in the last session and I pointed out at that time that what those laws were doing were kind of destroying our ability for delisting because they removed or changed the adequate regulatory language that’s needed in state statute that’s need for delisting,” he said. “Sen. Gillespie to his credit and Sen. Lang to his credit were restoring the language we need in the law to ensure we have that language.”

Flowers noted that he has not seen legislation that could change some of the trapping or hound hunting laws also cited in the letter.