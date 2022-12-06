Legislators take early votes on rules for upcoming session

The public will continue to be able to testify on bills without having to travel to the Capitol during the upcoming legislative session under proposed rules advanced by a group of lawmakers on Tuesday.

The initial vote on the rules still needs to be ratified when the Legislature convenes starting Jan. 2. The joint committee of House and Senate members on the Legislature’s rules, as well as groups for the individual chambers, met to vote on proposals to update their rules on Tuesday.

During the 2021 session, lawmakers met under a framework that allowed for remote participation for lawmakers and the public for the first time ever because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, lawmakers have voted to eliminate the COVID-19 response panel they created two years ago but keep the remote participation provisions.

The rules at this point do not dictate how early a member of the public would have to sign up to give public comment in a meeting. State Rep. Jim Hamilton, a Democrat from Bozeman, raised the point during debate Tuesday that people testifying in-person do not have to register in advance. Sen.-elect Barry Usher, a Republican from Yellowstone County, said he wanted to make the time frame for registering a policy and not a rule so it would be easier to adjust as the session plays out.

Under the proposed rules, legislators may also still participate remotely if necessary, as decided by their caucus' leader. Last session several members of the Democratic caucus participated remotely in the early part of the session, before a COVID-19 vaccine was widely available.

Legislators also indicated Tuesday they will alter their rules to reign in free conference committees, which generally meet near the end of the session to make changes to bills without the typical public comment process. Following a lawsuit after last session, one bill that was amended through such a committee was struck down after a judge found lawmakers violated Montana’s Constitution by amending it in a free conference committee in a way that was not related to the original intent of the legislation.

“We had some litigation last time on the conference committees and one of the decisions by (the judge) was more or less implied that we needed to have a public hearing, and honestly, I think that's not a bad idea as it is because sometimes the amendments come in and they are fairly substantive in nature,” said Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, a Great Falls Republican.

Under the proposed rule, the public would be able to comment on proposed amendments debated in those late-session committees.

In another vote in the joint rules committee, lawmakers indicated they’d move to resolve the Special Select Committee on Judicial Accountability and Transparency created by Republicans last session to investigate the judiciary. The committee met a handful of times, and only twice since the 2021 session adjourned in April of that year.

In the House, the rules committee passed rule amendments to limit the power of special select committees appointed during the session. Under the amendment, those special committees must submit their findings to a standing committee with jurisdiction over the subject area.

The proposal passed narrowly, 12-10, with several Republicans joining with Democrats on the committee to support it.

“There exists the fear that someone might not like the results coming out of a standing committee … so you simply create a select committee, and instead of sending the work to the proper standing committee, you send it to the select committee,” said Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls. “That’s gamesmanship at its worst and should never happen.”

Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, argued against the change, saying that it would amount to “gutting” those special committees.

“If you’re instituting a select committee there’s a level of seriousness about that,” he said, “and I think that taking away the tools of the select committee is hamstringing the will of the people.”

The proposal originated from Rep. David Bedey, a Hamilton Republican who brought a slew of proposed rule amendments. Several sought to lower vote thresholds on the House floor from three-fifths majorities to simple majorities, which could make it easier for Democrats to join a minority of the GOP caucus to take actions like considering bills that a committee has already killed.

Following the November election, the GOP expanded their control of both chambers. Republicans now hold a 68-32 majority in the house and a 34-16 majority in the Senate.

“The rules are not about protecting the power of the majority party, of the wishes of the people that voted for the majority party,” Bedey said. “This is to govern the rules for all of us, to make sure the voices of all Montanans are heard.”

Republicans from the party’s right wing mostly argued against those proposals. Hinkle likened the lower thresholds to a pure Democracy, “where you have mob rule, where 51% can just take away the rights of the other 49.”

The committee only took action on a handful of the proposed amendments. It passed another change to require that the House Speaker release interim committee assignments in advance of the session’s end. In supporting the proposal, House Rules Committee Chair Casey Knudsen, R-Malta, said existing language to that effect is too weak and a similar requirement has been ignored in the past.