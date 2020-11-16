Legislators should caucus remotely, county health officer recommends

In public spaces, lawmakers must follow the mask mandate that applies to counties with four or more active cases, Fox said, but in legislative space and when conducing legislative business, "they get to make their own choice."

Fox described it as "a bit of a fine line as to where you are and what you're doing."

State Sen. J.P. Pomnichowski, a Bozeman Democrat, said Monday that the majority of Senate Democrats plan to caucus remotely Wednesday.

"There may be three or four of us of the 19 who may come to the caucus only, not the whole two days of orientation and training," Pomnichowski said. "Our plan is to follow the public health protocols. The Capitol building is a public building, and the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths is increasing, and we in no way want to contribute to the transmission of the virus."

State Rep. Kim Abbott, a Helena Democrat, said before the letter was sent Monday about 20 House Democrats planned to caucus in person and 13 would participate remotely, but she anticipated that would change after Niemann's letter.

"Our folks will take Drenda's precautions seriously and probably end up participating remotely as much as possible," Abbott said Monday afternoon.