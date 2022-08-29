Legislators halt religious vaccine exemption proposal, GOP unanimous

A legislative committee on Friday put the brakes on a proposal to extend religious vaccine exemptions to children and staff in child care programs, with all Republican committee members opposing the measure.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services on Monday said it was "disappointed" the committee halted its efforts and said it was mulling its options to mitigate the state's legal liability that may arise as a result of lawmakers' vote last week.

On the surface, the committee's decision to object to the department's proposed rule seemed at odds with the majority party's goals in elevating religious-based carve-outs to public health guidelines. However, the informal objection, which passed on a 9-1 vote, does not kill the proposal outright but delays the department's pursuit of the changes for six months.

The GOP-controlled state Legislature 2021 made Montana the first in the nation to ban vaccine requirements for employees. Republican lawmakers also passed the Montana Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which barred state laws from burdening religious groups and activities without a compelling interest to do so.

In early August, DPHHS proposed an administrative rule allowing children a religious exemption in order to attend child care programs without routine vaccinations, such as polio, measles or whooping cough. It would also eliminate staff vaccination requirements. The department, in its proposal, said adopting the rule would bring policy in line with the ban on vaccine requirements and the Montana Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Montana is also suffering from a shortage of available child care programs and workers. The accumulated changes in the proposed rule, the department said, would allow more child care workers into the industry and create more slots for children across the state. Still, public health experts and pediatricians spoke against the proposal in a public hearing Thursday.

On Friday, both Republicans and Democrats took issue with the proposal, albeit for entirely separate reasons.

Rep. Ed Stafman, a Bozeman Democrat who chairs the committee, noted nearly eradicated illnesses have been eking back into the public health landscape, like polio in New York and measles beginning to appear globally, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Stafman, a rabbi, on Friday raised those stakes while questioning the integrity of religious exemption claims.

"Now there are some religions, very few and very small in their numbers, that have longstanding concerns with putting medicines in their body," Stafman said. "But overwhelmingly, I know of no religious precepts in any organized religion that has a problem with vaccines and I think that this whole process is just a way for people to avoid vaccines and create public health problems."

Republicans, meanwhile, were more myriad in their objections to the proposal. Rep. Dennis Lenz, a Billings Republican, said the additional changes would complicate administration of smaller child care programs.

Rep. Jennifer Carlson, a freshman GOP legislator from Manhattan, carried House Bill 702, the vaccine requirement ban that made Montana the first to prohibit "discrimination based on vaccine status."

Carlson on Friday fired back at Stafman's assessment, contending that religious beliefs are not bound by anyone's interpretation of a person's beliefs.

"I'm really getting tired of the argument from the opposite side from me that your religious beliefs depend on what someone else said or what a church believes," Carlson said. "That's not what a religious belief is and that’s not how this country was founded."

Still, Carlson said she had several objections to the proposal. Among those concerns was a change that would have given the child care provider the discretion to accept or deny medical exemptions. Additionally, terms in the rule package were not defined, either in law or by the department, Carlson said.

In a phone interview on Monday, Carlson said she was conflicted in voting against the religious exemption rule, but felt it had too many issues to lend her approval to the department's proposal.

"I feel badly, actually, that the religious exemption for day cares did not go through because its something I've wanted for 20 years, since my own children were small," Carlson said. "I'm not happy that it did not pass, but I feel like the situation would have been made worse for people using child care that need exemptions."

A spokesperson for DPHHS on Monday said the committee's vote could expose the department to liability for requiring staff and children's vaccinations at child care programs in light of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

"The interim committee's vote … arbitrarily halted efforts to expand child care capacity and choice," spokesman Herbert Council said. "The Department also remains concerned that the objection precludes it from revising rules to comply with the Montana Religious Freedom Restoration Act, and will consider its options to mitigate any legal risk."

Stafman, also an attorney, disagreed with the department's concern about legal risk, saying the Religious Freedom Restoration Act carved out room for state action if it had a compelling interest.

"I believe the state has a compelling interest in preventing the spread of childhood diseases like polio and measles," Stafman said in a phone interview Monday.

After the objection expires in six months, lawmakers will have returned to Helena for the 2023 legislative session, where Stafman suspects Republicans will work to pass the religious vaccine exemption with specifications they prefer.