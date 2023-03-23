Citing serious infrastructure and safety issues at the state prison, lawmakers are fast-tracking a $180 million bill through the legislative process to get repairs at the facility underway before the 200 other projects approved by the Legislature this session.

Rep. John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda, carries House Bill 817, which contains several capital improvement projects for the Montana State Prison outside Deer Lodge. Those plans had originally been part of a larger infrastructure repair bill, but Fitzpatrick told the House floor Thursday twice as many inmates are housed in prison units than the capacity they were originally built for, and the infrastructure failures require haste.

"The prison is in crisis," Fitzpatrick said. "We have a terrible problem with bed capacity within the entire system."

Montana State Prison has taken center stage in infrastructure debates in the second half of the session. The facility is both over capacity on inmates and understaffed on correctional officers, according to lawmakers and state corrections officials. Last week Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill that gave pay raises to correctional officers before the rest of the state pay plan has been signed, another concession lawmakers have made for the prison.

The House this week also endorsed an $8 million plan to send 120 inmates to a private prison facility in Arizona, albeit without Democratic support, citing capacity issues.

The largest project in HB 817 — by over $100 million — would replace and expand lower-security housing at the state prison. According to Fitzpatrick, the current structures were built to house 96 inmates in 12 modules with eight beds each. Capacity issues have pushed roughly 200 inmates into those structures, he said.

The Montana State Prison's population listed on the Department of Corrections website on Thursday was 1,563, while the operational capacity is listed at 1,526. It's unclear if the latter figure accounts for contractions in prison populations the department has made due to staffing issues. Prison officials closed a unit of the prison last year due to low staffing, for example, and condensed inmate populations in order to do so.

HB 817 breaks out six projects specific to MSP. They include:

Perimeter fence enhancement, $1.5 million

Red-light emergency notification system, $1 million

Water line replacement, $3 million

Unit F water supply upgrade, $600,000

Unit D renovation, $18.8 million

Low-side housing replacement, $156 million

Fitzpatrick said the completion of all those projects would increase capacity at the state prison by 280 beds. That's roughly the same number of state inmates who have been convicted in court but are backlogged in county jails awaiting transfer to state prison facilities, a population that's spurred lawmakers so far to sign onto the Arizona private prison option.

The bill saw no debate on Thursday, and passed a preliminary vote 97-3. It will receive a third vote, likely Friday, before moving to the Senate.