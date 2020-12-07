Legislators clash over how to hold the upcoming session

State Rep. Sharon Stewart-Peregoy, a Democrat from Crow Agency, lives in Big Horn County, which has been hit hard by the virus. This week, the county counted its 50th COVID-19 related death.

Stewart-Peregoy is Native, as are many in her district. Native Americans have been disproportionately harmed by the virus. They make up about 7% of the state's population but represent 15% of cases and 27% of deaths.

“This is normal: people wearing a face mask, having one point of entry, having the temperatures checked,” she said. “ … Ultimately it’s about the safety of our constituents. It’s about the people we serve. I tell you right now I have no stomach to talk about this in the abstract. My community has been hit hard. Lewis and Clark County is a hot spot. ... If you have not seen or personally seen a family member who cannot talk to a loved one who is fighting for their life in the ICU, then please don't talk about this abstractly."

State Rep. Barry Usher, a Republican from Billings, rose after Stewart-Peregoy and called her comments "emotional" and "insulting." Yellowstone County is also among the counties most harmed by the pandemic.