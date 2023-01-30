Legislator's bill could affect auditor that fined her employer $2.7M

The state auditor's office says a bill introduced last week would hurt its ability to regulate the insurance industry, which includes the employer of the lawmaker sponsoring the bill.

House Bill 277, sponsored by Rep. Nelly Nicol, R-Billings, would eliminate a statute that requires the Montana State Fund, a quasi-public-private workers compensation program, to pay for two regulatory positions with the Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, otherwise known as the state auditor. A version of the bill introduced Friday does not propose an alternative funding source, though that could change.

Nicol said the proposal would eliminate the "smell" of a conflict of interest between the State Fund and its regulator. But Frank Cote, government affairs director for the State Auditor's Office, said the proposal would mean the agency would have to seek out funding for those two positions, an attorney and an examiner, elsewhere.

"If we lose those two employees we won't have the ability to be as successful as we have been in regulating the insurance industry in the state of Montana," Cote said.

Nicol, a freshman Republican from Billings, disclosed to the House Business and Labor Committee on Friday that she works for a workers compensation company in competition with the State Fund.

Because Montana has a citizen Legislature made up of people who have jobs outside being representatives and senators, lawmakers often deal with bills related to their employment. Legislators must disclose personal or private conflicts of interest to their chamber, though rules do not block them from bringing bills or voting on them if there's a conflict. It's not uncommon for landlords to bring bills to change laws around renting, for example. More broadly yet, legislators also adjust the state's tax code.

"For full disclosure, I work for a workers compensation company and we are competitors with the government, with Montana State Fund, so you should know that," Nicol told the committee.

But another dynamic — a decade of legal quarrels between Nicol’s employer, Victory Insurance Co., and the state auditor’s office — did not get a mention in Friday’s hearing.

Less than a month ago, the state auditor’s office proposed a $2.7 million fine against Victory Insurance for allegedly misrepresenting to its customers that their policies were being "upgraded" when in fact they were being transferred to Clear Spring, another workers compensation insurer based in Illinois. It's not clear yet how the company will proceed.

Nicol has disputed that her bill was retaliatory against the state auditor’s office or that it created such an appearance. On Monday Nicol said she's seeking an amendment that would replace the funding for those two positions.

“I'm suggesting that instead of an insurance company paying into their regulator that the money come from the special fund,” referring to another source already funding the auditor’s office, Nicol said.

Despite the intention of her bill, Nicol during the Friday hearing likened the regulatory style of the auditor’s office to a police officer who pulls someone over and tickets them for speeding, regardless of the speed they are driving, to draw companies into disputes over fines. Nicol called the auditor’s proceedings a "guilty-before-proven-innocent system," and said by bringing the bill she was "standing up for" the State Fund.

No one testified in support of the bill. Kevin Braun, general counsel for the State Fund, said the organization has never been in litigation with the state auditor's office.

On Monday, state auditor spokesman Sam Loveridge disputed Nicol’s characterization of the auditor’s enforcement of insurance statutes.

“We are proud of the regulatory work of this agency and have earned the respect of the industries we oversee,” Loveridge said. The disputes between Victory and the office stretch across the administration of three different auditors, including a Democrat and two Republicans.

Friday's hearing never veered into the relationship between Victory Insurance and the state auditor's office, although committee chair Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls, noted toward the end of the hearing that discussions "had a lot of opportunities for us to go into very sensitive areas and I do appreciate the professionalism of everyone in keeping this to the bill."

10 years in conflict

Under its agreement with Clear Spring, Victory Insurance would be compensated for administering those accounts, according to records with the state auditor's office. The agency, in its notice to Victory on Dec. 27, said the company violated state laws when it did not give the insured customers in at least 54 instances a 45-day notice that their policies were being terminated. Victory contended that it was truthful with customers when it told them their policies were being “upgraded” and “updated.”

Several agency actions and lawsuits have spawned from the collapse of Victory and Clear Spring's agreement. The auditor’s office proposed another $25,000 fine on Dec. 27 for allegedly failing to disclose to the agency the federal litigation that began once that deal with Clear Spring fell apart. In that case, Clear Spring accused Victory of improperly withholding millions of dollars meant for Clear Spring. The parties ultimately resolved that case, which was filed in a federal court in Illinois, with a confidential settlement.

Victory Insurance in 2021 took the auditor’s office to court to challenge the regulatory violations alleged by the auditor's office in the Clear Spring deal collapse, arguing the agency does not have the authority to litigate the company’s contractual disputes. In August, Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Christopher Abbott ruled against Victory, writing that the alleged violations were within the auditor's jurisdiction. Victory appealed Abbott's decision to the Montana Supreme Court last year in a case that remains ongoing.

The two parties have circled in each other in legal arenas, either in district court or in the auditor’s administrative proceeding process, for at least a decade. Abbott, in a ruling on a 2019 case, described the engagements this way:

“When it comes to litigation between Victory and the Commissioner, this is not Victory’s first rodeo. Over the years, the two have engaged each other in numerous court battles in this judicial district,” Abbott wrote in the order. “Indeed, at this moment, at least three lawsuits are pending before this court alone.”

In 2020, Nicol ran for the state auditor’s office, and MTN News reported Victory Insurance put up nearly $200,000 in independent expenditures supporting her campaign. Her father, Keith Brownfield, is CEO of Victory. Nicol stepped down from the board of directors during that race, according to records with the Commissioner of Political Practices, but said Friday she has since returned to the board.

Nicol said Monday her motivation in that bid for State Auditor was to “clean up the regulatory office.”

Nicol lost in the primary election to Troy Downing. She returned for another bid for public office in 2022, running for House District 53 in Billings. She faced no Republican primary opponent, and no Democratic challenger in the November election.

In an interview on Monday, Nicol said the state auditor’s office recently “threatened” her for pursuing information on the agency through the Legislative Audit Division, which gathers information from agencies on behalf of lawmakers to develop legislation. That threat, she said, included raising awareness of the conflict between Victory and the agency.

“The version of events described by the freshman representative are entirely false,” Loveridge said Monday.

Nicol told the Montana State News Bureau she plans to pursue the office's actions since the alleged threat. Asked to clarify, she said she plans to “ask a lot of questions.”

“I was not targeted on the auditor’s office until I was threatened,” Nicol said. “And now I’m focused on the auditor’s office.”

Nicol also said she does not see a conflict of interest with using her legislative stature to focus on the agency that regulates her company.

“As a legislator it is my job to look into all the agencies,” she said.

Nicol paused before declining to comment on whether her legislative leadership had warned her about sponsoring legislation related to the state auditor’s office.

House Bill 277

Nicol said the bill's intent is to eliminate a conflict of interest in the State Fund paying for regulators that oversee it from the State Auditor's Office.

"That doesn't have a very good look or smell to it," she said during Friday’s hearing. "So we're going to take the State Fund out of the auditor's office."

The two positions examine both the State Fund, but Cote told the committee they also examine other insurance carriers as a practical use of resources. The State Fund is an insurer of last resort, meaning that it must insure any company that pays premiums.

Cote told the House Business and Labor Committee on Friday he was unsure before the hearing whether he would testify as an informational witness, which does not take sides, or an opponent to the bill.

"I decided that with the information I need to give today that it's probably more than your standard informational witness," Cote said.

In 2015, lawmakers passed a bill that put the State Fund under the regulatory oversight of the state auditor's office. The largest workers' compensation carrier in the state with more than 20,000 employers insured, lawmakers decided to fund additional regulatory positions through the State Fund's surplus dollars. Cote described the two positions on Friday as entirely distinct from the State Fund other than the source of the funding for their jobs.

After the hearing, Buttrey told the Montana State News Bureau he did not feel Nicol's bill crossed into a conflict-of-interest.

"Had I perceived something, I would have said something," he said.

Linda Deola, Victory's attorney in matters with the state auditor's office, did not respond Friday to an email requesting the company's response to the fines proposed by the state auditor’s office last month. Those notices note Victory has 24 days to request an administrative hearing to dispute the fines.