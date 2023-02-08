Republican lawmakers this week continued to advance their vision for what they say would be a fairer — and yet more partisan — judiciary.

Senate Bill 200, introduced in committee Wednesday and carried by Sen. Greg Hertz, a Polson Republican, would allow judicial candidates to run partisan campaigns for the nonpartisan branch. Hertz and one supporter on Wednesday said the proposal would give voters more insight into the candidates. Such campaigns are entirely barred from discussing their politics so to maintain the appearance of impartiality.

"Do we really want to just stick our head in the sand here and say these nonpartisan races are truly nonpartisan?" he said. "Does anybody here truly believe that our U.S. Supreme Court is nonpartisan?"

Hertz said allowing partisan labels, endorsements and support would serve as a stroke of transparency. Opponents, however, said the bill would lead to outside political pressure and hobble the integrity of the courts.

The bill saw broad opposite from the legal community and other nonpartisan elected officials. Beyond judges, the proposal would extend to school board, city council and county commission candidates. In 2019 Lewis and Clark County voters approved a measure to make all county-level offices nonpartisan. Some of those office holders, like city commissioner Melinda Reed, said campaigning without the partisan affiliation meant she had to engage with voters on substantive issues, instead.

John Mudd, executive director of the State Bar of Montana, said only seven other states in the country elect partisan judges. In one of those states, Texas, a state commission recently recommended abolishing that system due to the potential for political influence.

"Our clients don't come with labels, their problems don't come with labels," Mudd said. "They’re human problems."

The 2022 Montana Supreme Court race saw an unprecedented level of partisan influence, particularly from Republicans who endorsed and supported James Brown, the Republican head of the state Public Service Commission. The GOP, defending its financial and institutional support of Brown, pointed to a Supreme Court race years earlier, when Democrats had supported Justice Dirk Sandefur.

Hertz has carried several efforts to reshape the judiciary this session. He was the chairman of the Select Committee on Judicial Accountability and Transparency, which formed during the 2021 session after a separation of powers standoff over judicial records and claims of judicial bias. That body wrapped up its work in December and dissolved at the beginning of January, leaving the 2023 Legislature with a report and 10 legislative recommendations to impose more oversight on the third branch.

One of those recommendations, sharpening recusal requirements for judges, passed its first vote on the Senate Floor on Wednesday. Hertz' Senate Bill 201 would allow anyone involved in litigation to request a judge recuse themselves if a lawyer or their firm had donated $10,000 to a Supreme Court justice's election campaign or $5,000 for any other elected member of the judicial branch within the last six years. That bill passed on a 35-15 vote, with Democratic Sen. Willis Curdy joining Republicans in support.

But another one of those recommendations, taking oversight of judicial staff, died on the Senate floor in the same hearing. Sen. John Fuller, R-Kalispell, had proposed in Senate Bill 230, that the Supreme Court administrator be moved from the court's purview to that of the Clerk of the Supreme Court, a judicial office held by a partisan official. Currently, that office is held by Republican Bowen Greenwood.

Under that proposal, the court administrator would have still taken direction from the chief justice and the court clerk. Sen. Chris Friedel, R-Billings, raised an issue Wednesday on the Senate floor: What happens when the chief justice and the court clerk disagree on that direction?

"What do we do?" Friedel said on the floor. "I appreciate what the good senator is doing, trying to bring light, trying to bring us into the picture. … I understand the angst that we've had over the last couple of sessions regarding the judiciary, but I tell you this: We need to have this answered of who takes precedent if there's a conflict between the two parties."

Fourteen Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill, and it went down on at 20-30 vote.

The judicial branch has pushed back on some of those efforts this session, but not all. The Montana Judges Association on Friday supported House Bill 252, which would expand state ethics laws to include judges and Supreme Court justices. Bruce Spencer, the attorney representing that association of Montana judges this session, said the bill recognized that the Judicial Standards Commission remains the proper venue for complaints about judicial conduct, and Hertz' proposal would provide clarity on state ethics violations.

"Judges appreciate (Hertz') thoughtful approach," Spencer testified in the Senate Judiciary Committee. "We feel this bill is a fair application."

Last month, too, the Montana Judges Association supported the appointment of two former Republican legislators to the Judicial Standards Commission, which oversees the complaints leveled against judges.

Spencer said then that judiciary welcomed the Legislature's quest for access into the process so opaque it has contributed to GOP suspicions that judges are letting other judges off the hook in ethics complaints.

“We need this system to work," Spencer said then. "We want it to work. We believe it currently is working, but if those two legislators on the commission can give you more information about the commission, I’m all in favor of that."