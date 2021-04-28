Legislative staff quarantined as close contacts of COVID-19 case

Lewis and Clark County, where the Capitol is located, still has a mask mandate. While lawmakers are exempt from that, the public spaces in the Capitol are thought to be covered by it.

"Mask use is mixed at the Capitol," Niemann said. "While wearing a mask may decrease the risk of transmission, especially if both the case and contacts are wearing one, individuals wearing a mask are still subject to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact."

The galleries in the Senate and House were loaded Thursday, Friday and again on Monday as the bill's supporters crowded into the seats. When the Senate passed HB 702, the crowd cheered loudly into the chamber, prompting Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, to gavel the crowd back down and threatened to have the sergeant-at-arms clear the gallery if they let loose again.

The Legislature went on a two-day pause earlier this month after a lobbyist tested positive for COVID-19, a measures legislative leadership didn't take six lawmakers tested positive at earlier points this session. One lawmaker who tested positive declined to release their name after testing positive.