Legislative staff quarantined as close contacts of COVID-19 case

The House Sergeants-at-Arms staff, identifiable by their blue suit jackets, have deployed some of its ranks to the Senate in the last week of the Legislature, where the red-jacketed sergeants have mostly been quarantined following a positive COVID-19 test returned Monday.
Legislative Services Division Executive Director Susan Fox confirmed Wednesday the Senate sergeants have been quarantined as close contacts.
Kyle Schmauch, a spokesperson for the legislative COVID-19 panel, provided data Wednesday showing one positive case was reported to the panel Monday. The case was designated as "staff."
Lewis and Clark County Public Health Officer Drenda Niemann told the Montana State News Bureau on Wednesday five close contacts were identified in association with the positive case from Monday, none of which were lawmakers. Contact tracing efforts remained ongoing Wednesday, she added.
The situation follows several days of non-masked supporters filling the galleries to watch the fates of two bills that dealt directly with vaccine requirements. House Bill 702, passed by the Legislature on Monday, would ban vaccine requirements among businesses, including hospitals. House Bill 703, which the Senate voted down, would have banned state agencies and businesses to require so-called "immunity passports."
Lewis and Clark County, where the Capitol is located, still has a mask mandate. While lawmakers are exempt from that, the public spaces in the Capitol are thought to be covered by it.
"Mask use is mixed at the Capitol," Niemann said. "While wearing a mask may decrease the risk of transmission, especially if both the case and contacts are wearing one, individuals wearing a mask are still subject to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact."
The galleries in the Senate and House were loaded Thursday, Friday and again on Monday as the bill's supporters crowded into the seats. When the Senate passed HB 702, the crowd cheered loudly into the chamber, prompting Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, to gavel the crowd back down and threatened to have the sergeant-at-arms clear the gallery if they let loose again.
The Legislature went on a two-day pause earlier this month after a lobbyist tested positive for COVID-19, a measures legislative leadership didn't take six lawmakers tested positive at earlier points this session. One lawmaker who tested positive declined to release their name after testing positive.
The last positive case counted at the Legislature was on April 15, according to the data provided by the legislative COVID-19 panel Wednesday. The case emerged from two tests, one lawmaker and one "other," which could be legislative staff or a family member. Schmauch confirmed Wednesday the April 15 case was not a legislator.