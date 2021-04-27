Legislative Republicans wade into redistricting fight

Once the commission carves up the electoral map, they submit it to the Legislature for input, and then officially file it with the Secretary of State.

Bennett pointed to a law passed during the 2003 legislative session that included many of the same proposals now in Fielder's bill. That law was tossed out by a state district court judge in Lewis and Clark County, who found that the process outlined in the Constitution didn't need to be implemented by the Legislature.

Democrats on Tuesday also argued that keeping the partisan Legislature out of the redistricting process was one of the main reasons the 1972 Constitutional Convention was held in the first place.

"We did have issues prior to that, in developing districts that really met the really basic requirement of one man one vote, or one person one vote," Rep. Laurie Bishop, D-Livingston, said during the debate on the House floor.

Speaking after the bill passed a final Senate vote, Fitzpatrick argued that because his amendment is limited to the Congressional redistricting process, he expects any challenges to the law will wind through the federal courts.