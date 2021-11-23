Legislative probe provides more info on AG, hospital dispute

A legislative probe into the involvement of public officials over the treatment of a COVID-19 patient at St. Peter's Health in Helena has identified Public Service Commissioner Jennifer Fielder as the third official involved.

It also provided more details about the actions of the state attorney general and his deputy in the dispute.

In October, St. Peter's said three public officials "harassed and threatened" its providers who declined to administer treatments that are not authorized, clinically approved or within FDA guidelines to treat COVID-19 to a patient who requested them.

State Attorney General Austin Knudsen has disputed the hospital's characterization. After the incident Knudsen confirmed he spoke with hospital executives, calling the meeting "cordial," and said he dispatched a trooper to speak with the patient's family at the hospital. Knudsen later confirmed his deputy Kris Hansen was also involved.

Fielder had not returned several messages from the Montana State News Bureau seeking to confirm her involvement. All three officials are Republicans.

The state Legislature's special counsel, Abra Belke, released the report late Monday identifying Fielder following Belke's inquiry at the direction of Republican legislative leadership at the request of Democratic leadership.

Belke's report notes Montana law does not grant the special counsel the power to make findings of fact or conclusions of law. Belke was also limited to reviewing government records, though an attorney for St. Peter's did offer some additional information.

Republicans House Speaker Wylie Galt and Senate President Mark Blasdel issued a statement late Monday focused on the attorney general's role in the incident.

The GOP lawmakers said Belke's review of government records "did not produce any evidence to support allegations that the attorney general 'harassed,' 'threatened,' or 'intimidated' health care workers, as has been reported in the media."

Galt and Blasdel also said the "St. Peter’s CEO explicitly said he did not feel threatened by the attorney general, and the hospital confirmed that Austin Knudsen never spoke to any medical providers."

The report includes the CEO's characterization of the call between Knudsen and executives, but not the reactions of the other two hospital officials on the call, which included Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shelly Harkins and a hospital board member.

Democratic leadership scheduled a press conference for Tuesday morning.

The Montana Department of Justice and Attorney General's Office has said it was investigating "serious allegations" of patient mistreatment related to reports from the patient's family that the hospital had, among other things, refused to allow her to receive certain medications. The family additionally claimed the hospital did not deliver legal documents, did not allow family to see the patient and cut off text message communication to the patient.

Late Monday the AG's office said the report confirmed their previous statements.

"No one at the Montana Department of Justice threatened anyone while trying to get to the bottom of allegations reported to us," Kyler Nerison, a spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office, said in an email. Nerison did not respond to a follow-up question asking for a distinction between a threat and Hansen discussing "legal ramifications" with a provider, or a question seeking the current status of the department's investigation.

The report

The report released Monday includes text messages sent by Knudsen to Mark Taylor, a lobbyist for the Montana Hospital Association who sits on St. Peter's Board of Directors.

Knudsen wrote to Taylor that a patient was being "denied her preferred informed treatment," as well as access to a power of attorney form and being denied visitors, as well as the ability to leave. The patient, who has since died, was well-known in the state Republican Party.

"I'm about to send law enforcement in and file unlawful restraint charges," Knudsen texted.

After Taylor said he'd make inquiries, Knudsen said while he understood it was late in the day, he'd "appreciate some speed."

"This has been going on since yesterday and I was hoping the hospital would do the right thing. But my patience is almost gone," Knudsen wrote.

Belke's report says the hospital's "counsel confirmed a delay" in the delivery of legal documents.

In text message to Knudsen included as an appendix to the report, the hospital's CEO Wade Johnson said he'd "ensured the appropriate legal documents were indeed in place and that no undue delays were created on our end." In an email to Belke, the hospitals' lawyer also said the document was provided as the care team was able and that the patient was awake, talking and directing her care during the delay-period.

The special counsel's report also says the patient's advocate expressed concerns to Hansen that the hospital had cut off communication and wasn't providing "alternative medication" prescribed by outside medical providers. Fielder's letter to Belke, included in the report, identified those medications as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Johnson's text to Knudsen said the family was made aware of methods to communicate, as well as "how the family can provide alternative medications to the patient that are not clinically approved for that use or able to be administered by our staff."

According to the report, Knudsen never spoke with a frontline health care worker. The hospital's CEO Johnson, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Harkins and Taylor were on the call.

Johnson, through the hospital's attorney, told Belke he "did not feel threatened" during the conversation with Knudsen. The report, however, does not mention how any others interpreted the call.

According to the report, Hansen was the only public official to speak with a provider during the incident, when the patient's advocate called Hansen and put her on speaker phone.

"No government records reference the specific content of this call; however, the hospital’s counsel stated that the deputy discussed the potential 'legal ramifications' of withholding legal documents and preferred treatment from the patient. No specific examples of threatening language were provided."

St. Peter's has not withdrawn their statement that "that several providers were contacted by three different public officials last week regarding the treatment of a patient in our care. These conversations were deeply troubling to our physicians and staff because they were threatened and their clinical judgment was called into question by these individuals."

Fielder's involvement

The report states Fielder did not speak directly with hospital providers but instead left the hospital a three-minute voice message.

In the message, Fielder first identified herself as "state senator Jennifer Fielder," although she later clarified her status as a former lawmaker. Fielder is now a state Public Service Commissioner and in a letter to Belke said the incident was not an "agency matter" and therefore she had no government records related to it.

Lee Newspapers has also made a request for Fielder's records.

According to the report, Fielder identified the patient as a state Senate staffer, although the patient held that role in the past, not during the time of her hospitalization.

Fielder, the report states, advised the recipient of the voicemail that she didn't "think the senators will be too happy to hear about what's going on with [the patient's] case at St. Pete's right now."

Fielder additionally noted her voicemail should not be erased, because “if this doesn’t turn out well there will be a suit.”

The Montana State News Bureau has repeatedly attempted to contact Fielder about her involvement. Fielder has not returned several voicemails on phone numbers provided by the Public Service Commission, and attempts to reach her at Public Service Commission meetings were unsuccessful when she participated in those meetings remotely.

Belke noted in the report she had no authority to investigate the matter further and took Fielder at her word that no additional government records exist.

Trooper sent

After initial reports of the dispute, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton told news outlets he had concerns with the Attorney General dispatching the Montana Highway Patrol to the hospital, which lies in his jurisdiction. The Department of Justice initially pointed to a segment of state code it said gave it authority, and later claimed its Medicaid Fraud Control Unit had jurisdiction over the matter.

In an exchange with Belke, the Department of Justice said its office and the highway patrol are "duty bound" to investigate claims of patient mistreatment in their role as "community caretakers."

Belke cites Montana case law in the report, stating law enforcement officers have a duty to promptly investigate "situations in which a citizen may be a in peril or need some type of assistance."

The report makes no mention of the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit or the other segments of code previously cited by the AG's office.

According to the report, Hansen requested a highway patrol trooper be dispatched to the hospital to collect statements from the family. After speaking with the family about their concerns, the trooper called Hansen to relay those statements and then contacted the county attorney.

Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher previously told the Montana State News Bureau nothing in the trooper's report warranted further criminal investigation.

This story will be updated.

— Reporter Holly Michels contributed to this story.

