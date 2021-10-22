Legislative leaders seek additional info on proposed investigation into AG

The Attorney General's Office has, however, disputed the hospital's version of events, asserting an investigation is ongoing into "serious allegations" of patient abuse or neglect.

Abbott and Cohenour on Thursday asked legislative leaders to investigate questions of impropriety and abuse of power using the new special investigative counsel created by the Legislature earlier this year. Senate GOP Chief of Staff Abra Belke was hired into the job this summer. State law authorizes Belke to "inspect all records, books, and files of any department, agency commission, board or institution of the state of Montana."

In their response on Friday, Galt and Blasdel said they had been in contact with Belke about the proposed investigation.

"To fully consider your request for an examination of records, we require additional information regarding the purpose, scope and method of the requested inquiry," Galt and Blasdel wrote in the joint letter. "The special counsel will be in touch with minority staff later today to discuss the next steps."

The Attorney General's Office did not return an email seeking comment on Friday's response to legislative Democrats.