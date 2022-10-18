Legislative elections could give GOP supermajority for '23 session

If Montana’s legislative races go as well for Republicans as the party is projected to do nationally, the GOP could be on the cusp of securing the state Legislature’s first-ever supermajority.

Democrats are framing much of their down-ballot messaging around that possibility. They warn that controlling 100 of the 150 seats in the House and Senate would give Republicans the power to put legislative referendums before voters that could change the Montana Constitution. Those votes require two-thirds of the overall Legislature to pass, meaning the GOP wouldn’t need any bipartisan support to place those questions on the ballot.

Republicans currently hold 98 seats across the House and Senate.

“I think it ties in with what we’re seeing nationally after the Dobbs decision,” said Scott McNeil, director of the Montana Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

That U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year — eliminating the federally recognized right to an abortion — is a potential boon for Democrats in an election year that is otherwise predicted to favor Republicans on the national level.

Some Republicans in Montana have argued for changes to the state Constitution’s privacy protections, which the Montana Supreme Court has cited in guaranteeing the right to access a pre-viability abortion at the state level.

“I think it’s a great motivator for Democrats, to not only vote, but also to volunteer and donate,” McNeil said.

But it would still require two united Republican caucuses to agree on those referenda, and then it would be up to a majority of the state’s voters to decide.

“I think something important to remember is there are a lot of factions within the Montana Republican Party,” said Jessi Bennion, a political science professor at Carroll College and Montana State University. “I think that it is certainly in the realm of possibility, but it certainly is difficult for those reasons.”

Sen. Greg Hertz, a Polson Republican who chairs the Montana Republican Legislative Campaign Committee, agreed that his colleagues would be unlikely to succeed with wholesale changes to the state’s guiding document.

“Are there some little tweaks we could make in our Constitution? There probably are, but just getting enough legislators to agree on any constitutional amendment is difficult,” Hertz said. But, he added, “If we do have supermajorities, most likely there will be some constitutional amendments that we’ll look at.”

The state Constitution also requires a two-thirds vote in each chamber to pass laws that grant new legal immunity to governmental bodies. That issue came up in the 2021 session, when Republicans were forced to work across the aisle to secure the votes needed to pass a law limiting the state's legal liability if someone falls ill due to COVID-19.

Republicans already hold 67 of the House's 100 seats. But they would need to pick up three more Senate seats to secure a 34-12 supermajority in that chamber.

Getting to 100 Republicans

In a given election year, the vast majority of legislative races aren’t competitive, favoring one party or the other by double-digit margins. Still, the political committees for Republicans and Democrats have identified dozens of districts they’re targeting in 2022.

Based on prior election years, most of the close races are likely to be in the state’s urban areas. Republicans have identified more than two-dozen legislative districts in areas including all seven of the state’s larger cities, as well as swing districts in Havre and Anaconda. The GOP’s legislative campaign committee has already spent $60,000 on those races, and Hertz said more is one the way.

Democrats last month unveiled five “spotlight” races they’ll focus on, although McNeil said their campaign committee isn’t limiting its time and money to just those. He declined to talk specifics on how much the committee would be spending on legislative races, but noted it’s hired 18 staff members spread across the state.

The committee doesn’t report its spending separately from the state party. The Montana Democratic Party's recent campaign finance reports don’t indicate any money spent on legislative races through the last reporting period, which ended Sept. 25. But the state party reported $440,000 in the bank at the time.

McNeil said he sees potential Democratic pick-ups in the Great Falls area, along with a handful of seats spread across Billings, Helena, Havre and elsewhere.

But he also acknowledged the party is playing defense elsewhere on the legislative map.

Of the seven districts decided by a margin of less than 5 percentage points in their last election, four are Senate seats currently held by Democrats. The other three are House seats held by Republicans.

The Montana GOP enjoyed historic success in 2020, achieving a sweep of all five state-level elected offices, retaining the state’s Republican U.S. senator and making big advances in both chambers of the state Legislature.

In Great Falls, especially, Republicans made major gains, flipping all four of the city’s remaining Democratic House seats. Democrats running to retake two of those seats have substantially outraised the Republican incumbents, and McNeil said the party is hoping to it can regain some lost ground there.

But elsewhere in the city, Democrats are playing defense as they try to hold onto two of the city’s three Senate seats, including one in which Trump beat Biden by 16 percentage points.

Democrat Casey Schreiner, a former House Minority Leader, is running a well-funded campaign attempting to flip the urban Great Falls district held by outgoing Republican Sen. Brian Hoven. Hoven won his 2018 reelection by nearly 10 percentage points.

“I think most people recognize that while the Legislature, in a supermajority, can’t change the constitution, the risk is of putting something on the ballot and making it a marketing game as far as the constitution is concerned,” Schreiner said. “Whoever has the most money and the best PR and can do the best marketing that way has the best chance of changing hearts and minds.”

Schreiner faces incumbent Rep. Jeremy Trebas, whose current House seat covers half of the Senate district. Trebas dismissed the idea that voters are concerned about a possible supermajority, saying that none of the voters he’s talked to cited it as a concern. And he also downplayed the possibility of 100 GOP lawmakers voting in lock-step to change the constitution.

“Even if you have a Republican supermajority there, it doesn’t necessarily mean that’s going to fly,” he said. “There’s going to be defectors on our side for something like that, changing the constitution or proposing a ballot initiative.”