Legislative digest

Senate Bill 154

The Senate Judiciary Committee on a 7-4 party-line vote Wednesday with Republican support and Democratic opposition advanced a bill that would define in state law that the individual right to privacy in the state Constitution does not include the right to access an abortion.

Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings, spoke against the bill, saying she didn't think it fell within the purview of the Legislature and that medical decisions should remain between people and their doctors.

However, Sen. Barry Usher, R-Billings, said he felt that the "individual" right to privacy in Montana extended to a fetus.

In Montana, abortion is legal until the point of viability. That was upheld under the 1999 state Supreme Court's Armstrong ruling that found the Montana Constitution's right to privacy ensured the right to access an abortion before the point of viability. That's made Armstrong a target of Republicans in the state that want to limit access to the procedure.

The bill now moves to the full Senate for debate.

House Bill 29

A bill to end commitments of patients with dementia and traumatic brain injuries to the Montana State Hospital saw its first floor debate Thursday, with several lawmakers expressing concern that community settings are not yet prepared for those admissions.

The bill passed its initial vote in the House by a wide margin, 90-9. Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Manhattan, is carrying House Bill 29, which emerged from a bipartisan legislative committee last year as the hospital’s deepening problems spilled further into public view. The bill would also create a committee to oversee the transition of those patients into community settings.

By its own policies, the state hospital is not supposed to admit dementia patients, although district courts have continued to commit such people there when they have nowhere else to go.

That point was raised by several representatives Thursday, but Carlson and proponents contend the Legislation makes sense if lawmakers this session approve a proposal to backfill Medicaid payments to nursing homes, which are typically $100 less than the actual cost of care.

The deadline in Carlson’s bill to accomplish its goal is July 1, 2025.

“I pray that in that timeframe … we have done something measurable to fix the nursing home crisis and fix that reimbursement rate so these nursing homes can hire the staff to take care of these people,” she said.

The bill now moves to the House Appropriations Committee to review its fiscal needs.

House Bill 222

House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, R-Billings, took one of the governor’s tax proposals off its procedural holding pattern on Thursday as the committee cut the proposed property tax rebate in half and advanced the bill.

The House Taxation Committee had tabled the bill a day earlier, a move that “shocked” Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office. At a press conference Thursday, Gianforte railed against the committee’s decision to table the bill.

“Many of these legislators who voted to stall property tax relief are the same ones who came to me in 2021 telling me we had to act on property taxes,” Gianforte said. “Between $2,000 in property tax rebates and permanent income tax cuts, I urge legislators to move these tax relief measures forward, pass them through both houses and get them to my desk without delay. This is a priority for Montanans and we’re counting on us to get it done.”

Lawmakers who supported tabling the bill on Wednesday had said it would likely be revived, but that they would like to hear additional property tax relief proposals before approving any legislation. Another property tax rebate bill proposed by Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, had not yet been introduced when the committee reversed course and approved the amended Gianforte bill.

The version that passed out of committee on Thursday amended the rebates for property owners from $1,000 to $500 for each year in 2022 and 2023. The amendment passed on a 14-7 party-line vote.