Drag story time ban amendments gets initial OK in House

The House approved amendments made by a free conference committee that would ban drag story hours at libraries and classrooms that receive public funding, as well as minors in drag shows in some public places.

A free conference committee is a small group of legislators that is appointed when the House and Senate cannot agree on amendments to the bill. In this case, that was House Bill 359, from Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls.

The bill started as a ban on minors attending drag shows, but was heavily amended in the Senate to block minors from attending adult-oriented performances. Amendment sponsor Sen. Chris Friedel, R-Billings said the change would make the bill defensible in court. Earlier this spring, a bill in Tennessee that recently passed was temporarily blocked in court because it was found to be “unconstitutionally vague.”

But Mitchell opposed the change, saying it stripped the bill of his original intention. The amendment made in the free conference committee bans drag story hours in schools and libraries that receive public funding and bans minors from attending sexually oriented or obscene performances on public property.

The bill also defines both drag kings and queens as "a male or female performer who adopts a flamboyant or parodic (male or female) persona with glamorous or exaggerated costumes and makeup."

The House passed the bill on a 65-35 margin, with two Republicans joining all Democrats in voting against it.

— Holly Michels

Citizenship verification for voters

A legislative response to a pair of foreign citizens who were alleged to have voted illegally in a Hi-Line mayoral election in 2021 is nearing the governor’s desk after a spirited debate Monday.

House Bill 402, sponsored by Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton, directs the Secretary of State to develop a process for verifying the citizenship status of newly registered voters.

Sen. Manzella was apparently mistakenly assigned to carry the bill in the Senate, meaning she is responsible for presenting it during a floor debate. Though Manzella is a fellow Republican from the Bitterroot, she has frequently been at odds with Bedey on issues of voter integrity and urged her fellow senators to kill the bill, which had recently emerged from a conference committee.

That committee, at Bedey’s urging, had restored language allowing people to cast their ballots if their citizenship is still being verified. Eliminating that language, some feared, would open the state up to lawsuits if people were denied the right to vote simply because the verification process was ongoing.

Manzella, however, saw the bill as implicitly granting noncitizens the right to vote in those circumstances.

“Our citizens are watching this closely,” Manzella said. “They have lost trust in our elections and putting this into law is not going to rebuild their trust.”

House Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick emphatically rejected those arguments as ignoring the need to comply with federal law, and said the bill as amended would fix the problem of noncitizens being potentially able to vote.

“You’re screwing up a good bill,” said Fitzpatrick, adding, “Either we’re for ‘election integrity’ or we’re not.”

— Sam Wilson