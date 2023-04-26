Drag ban bill amended closer to original version

A bill that was originally intended to ban minors from attending drag shows but was amended in the Senate to focus only on adult performances has been amended back to focus on drag story hours and performances deemed sexual.

House Bill 359 from Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, now bans drag story hours in schools and libraries that receive public funding and bans minors from attending sexually oriented or obscene performances on public property.

The bill defines both drag kings and queens as "a male or female performer who adopts a flamboyant or parodic (male or female) persona with glamorous or exaggerated costumes and makeup."

The changes were approved on a party-line vote by a free conference committee on Wednesday.

Democrats on the committee said they felt the definitions in the bill were too broad and would ban the showing of movies like Mrs. Doubtfire, where Robin Williams dresses as a female nanny throughout the movie; or Dolly Parton performances or even Shakespeare being performed in public parks.

Sen. Chris Friedel, the Republican senator from Billings who in the Senate amended the bill to focus on keeping children out of adult-oriented performances, said by removing his change the Legislature was at risk of passing a bill that would be difficult to defend in court and leave children open to seeing inappropriate material.

"I hope you guys do what’s best for the community and not for someone’s social media awareness to get likes and clicks," Friedel said.

Though throughout several hearings on the bill, drag performers have testified that they wear audience-appropriate clothing and participate in drag story hours at the invitation of communities. Still, Mitchell repeated claims he has made through the legislative session about the shows.

"There's a reason they’re doing this, because they want to sexualize kids," Mitchell said.

The amended bill will now move back to both the House and Senate to review Mitchell's changes. Wednesday was day 82 of the 90-day legislative session.

— Holly Michels

Bill requiring nonstop ballot counting headed to governor

A bill to require that election officials continue counting ballots on election night, without cease, until all available votes have been tallied up, is headed to the governor’s desk.

House Bill 196 was amended heavily in the Senate to allay election administrators’ concerns that it would create an onerous requirement for them, particularly in larger counties that have tens of thousands of ballots to process on Election Day. It passed 71-28.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Lyn Hellegaard, a Missoula Republican, green-lighted the amendments in a brief floor discussion on Monday. The bill was opposed on a final reading by most Democrats.

If signed by the governor, counties will have to continue counting all available ballots once the polls close. It includes some exemptions, like provisional and overseas ballots, which might not be available until later. Officials will also have to provide updated results to the Secretary of State and to the public every three hours until they wrap up.

— Sam Wilson

Funding advances for school facilities, conservation districts

A budget committee Wednesday night revived and unanimously passed a bill to spend $72 million of the state’s budget on a trust fund for school facilities.

Under House Bill 321, that trust fund currently gets 75% of coal severance tax revenue. Under the proposal, that would shrink to 10%, while the remaining 65% shifts to a new trust fund for conservation districts.

Once that fund hits $100 million, the coal tax spigot then moves over to a new coal board fund until that fund hits $150 million. At that point the coal money starts going back into the Coal Endowment Fund, which generates interest to pay for local infrastructure projects.

The bill now heads to the full Senate for debate.