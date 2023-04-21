Charles S. Johnson memorial

A bill to commemorate journalist Charles S. Johnson in the Montana Capitol has passed the Legislature.

House Bill 855 from Rep. Laura Smith, D-Helena, passed the Senate on Friday with a vote of 37-13. It allows a plaque or other tribute commemorating Johnson to be placed in the Capitol.

Johnson, who died at his Helena home on March 4, has been referred to as the “dean” of Montana political journalism in tributes published in the weeks since his death. Beginning in the run-up to the state’s 1972 constitutional convention, he served as a statehouse reporter for a career spanning nearly five decades.

It previously passed the House on a vote of 74-25.

Constitutional carry

A proposed amendment to the state Constitution allowing the carrying of concealed firearms without a permit appears poised to come up short on the votes needed to advance.

House Bill 551 from Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta, received an initial vote of 31-19 in the Senate on Friday. It got 65 votes in the House, meaning if more senators do not change their votes on a third and final reading, it will fail to meet the 100-vote threshold needed to advance to the ballot.

The bill would remove language restricting concealed carry in the Constitution, a proposal applauded by firearm advocates but that also saw opposition.

Taxing environmental nonprofits

A bill that would tax nonprofits suing the state over violations of environmental law was tabled by a legislative committee.

Senate Bill 524 from Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, was tabled in the House Taxation Committee. It had previously passed through the Senate along party lines.

The bill saw support from industry as a means of curbing environmental litigation, but opposition from nonprofits and environmental interests over its targeting of a single area of law.

Water court tabled

A bill creating a permanent water court has been tabled by a legislative committee.

The House Judiciary Committee tabled Senate Bill 72 from Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls. The bill, which was backed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, would have proposed and expanded Montana Water Court including new duties to begin after 2028.

Supporters of the bill said it would offer a more streamlined process and court with expertise in water law moving forward.

Opponents cautioned that given the importance of water rights, the bill was rushed and needed too many changes to be viable this session.

Parental consultation

for minors and abortions

Lawmakers look poised to pass a law that would require parental consultation before a minor could obtain an abortion.

The state Senate gave initial approval on a 29-21 to House Bill 968 from Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell. The bill would require parental consultation in the case of a minor seeking an abortion, with some exceptions that would require judicial approval.

On the Senate floor Friday, Sen. Keith Regier, Amy Regier’s father, said the bill was meant to provide a “quicker path” to addressing an issue that has sat in litigation limbo for a decade.

The question of if parents or guardians should either consent to or be notified if their minors seek an abortion has been tied up in Montana courts for a decade. In 2012, voters approved a legislatively passed referendum to require parental notification. Then in 2013, the Legislature passed a consent law, which GOP legislators said intended to clear up “loopholes” in the notification law.

At the time, Planned Parenthood of Montana sued over both the notification and consent policies and a temporary injunction left the notification part in place but blocked the consent requirement. Since then, the case moved through several judges and even different jurisdictions before Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Chris Abbott in February issued an order declaring the consent requirement unconstitutional “given the contours of the right to individual privacy established by the (state) Constitution and prior decisions.”

Abbott ordered a trial for the notification law, but Republicans say the bill is needed to address the issue quicker. The attorney general plans to appeal the ruling on the consent law, Keith Regier said.

Republicans backing the bill say it would protect children from continued abuse and allow parents a say in a major decision. Democrats opposing it say that sometimes parents can either be the abuser of a child or close to them if abuse has occurred, and that navigating a judicial process to not require consent is too complicated for a minor to navigate.

The bill faces one more procedural vote before it will move onto Gov. Greg Gianforte for his consideration.

Loosening alcohol sales

Liquor stores in Montana could be open and sell products on Sundays and holidays under a bill that is close to passing the Montana Legislature.

House Bill 867 is from Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls. It would expand the hours liquor stores can operate and eliminate an agreement requirement liquor stores used to have to reach with local taverns to sell on Mondays, in exchange for a deal with taverns to allow they to buy on seven-day credit like they do with beer and wine.

On the Senate floor, Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, said the limitations were a legacy from when the state operated liquor stores. He argued that they’re mostly private businesses now, and government should get out of the way of their operations.

Sen. Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, argued against the bill, saying alcohol is a controlled substance, and some limitations are appropriate.

But Sen. Wendy McKamey, R-Great Falls, said regardless of opinions on alcohol, business practices should be left up to businesses.

The bill passed a second reading in the Senate on a 40-1 margin and goes back to the House, where it advanced earlier in the session on a broad bipartisan margin, for approval of changes made in the Senate. After that, it would advance to the governor for consideration.