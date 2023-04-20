Grizzly delisting

A bill to facilitate potential delisting of grizzly bears from the Endangered Species Act in Montana passed the Legislature on Thursday.

Senate Bill 295 from Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie, R-Ethridge, puts criteria on state management of grizzlies including for livestock producers in an effort to ensure stable grizzly populations. The bill calls for a management plan including mortality thresholds.

The bill has seen support from the Gianforte administration, livestock groups and some conservation groups. A number of other conservation groups have opposed the bill, but it has steadily advanced with majority Republicans and some Democrats voting in favor.

The bill comes as the Biden administration recently announced a 12-month review of the bears’ status in the Northern Continental Divide and Greater Yellowstone Ecosystems, a potential step toward delisting in a swath of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The bruins were placed on the Endangered Species List more than 40 years ago, and twice efforts to delist the Yellowstone population have failed under court challenges.

SB 295 passed the Senate on a vote of 35-12.

— Tom Kuglin

Drones and wildfires

A bill creating criminal penalties for flying a drone over a wildfire while aircraft are present is nearing passage in the Legislature.

Senate Bill 219 from Sen. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, would put flying a drone over an active wildfire into law as criminal obstruction of firefighting activities, a misdemeanor charge with a fine up to $1,500 and up to six months in jail.

Curdy said before the first hearing on his bill that there has been some disagreement among prosecutors about whether drones fit into current law around obstruction, such as blocking access on the ground to firefighters.

The bill has passed steadily through the Legislature and received a vote of 49-0 in the Senate with one vote remaining for passage.

— Tom Kuglin

Abortion bill passes

On a 66-32 vote with just one Republican joining all Democrats in opposition, the state House on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that would ban abortions in Montana after 24 weeks' gestational age.

The bill is House Bill 575, from Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls. It would set the default for viability at 24 weeks’ gestational age, regardless of condition of the fetus.

Last session Sheldon-Galloway passed a bill to ban abortions at 21 weeks, and that is under a court block while a legal challenge against the policy plays out.

Several bills to limit access to abortions in Montana have advanced this session. It's the first time lawmakers have met since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision that overturned the right to access an abortion at the federal level. Montana’s state Constitution, however, still preserves that ability through its right-to-privacy provision upheld with the state Supreme Court’s 1999 Armstrong decision.

— Holly Michels