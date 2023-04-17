Child protective services warrants

Senators on Monday gave initial approval to a bill that would require Child and Family Services workers or law enforcement to obtain a warrant before removing a child in most circumstances.

Sen. Dennis Lenz, R-Billings, carried HB 37 on the floor and said in most cases a warrant can be obtained in a matter of hours.

The bill saw a mix of support and opposition, with supporters saying it would enhance due process and avoid unnecessary removals.

“Confiscating a child without due process, it’s just wrong and it can’t be allowed to continue,” said Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls.

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick spoke against the bill, saying it did not protect against abuse and neglect.

“Parents have rights but so do kids,” he said.

HB 37 passed on an initial vote of 37-13. It faces a final vote before it would advance to Gov. Greg Gianforte for consideration.

Obscenity legislation

A bill that saw significant attention earlier in the session that would have opened public schools, libraries, museums and their employees to criminal liability for displaying or disseminating to minors material deemed “obscene” has advanced with significant amendments.

House Bill 234 from Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, has been heavily debated through both the House and Senate. Supporters billed the legislation as needed to protect children while opponents maintain it targets teachers and librarians and pushes censorship.

The bill has seen multiple amendments including removing libraries and museums. In the Senate, the bill was amended to maintain decisions as local, such as through a county or school board.

The bill passed an initial vote in the Senate along party lines 34-16. If it clears another vote in the Senate, it would go back to the House for consideration of the amendments.

Hunter education bill

A bill instituting mandatory in-person hunter education for minors is nearing passage in the Senate.

House Bill 243 from Rep. Marilyn Marler, D-Missoula, passed the House unanimously. As originally written, the bill would require an in-person field day as part of hunter education.

While in the Senate, Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls, carried an amendment to the bill to make all hunter education classes for youth in-person. Online classes will continue to be allowed for adults.

SB 243 passed on an initial vote of 38-12. If it clears the Senate, the bill would move back to the House for consideration of amendments.

Bonding for lawsuits affecting hunting

A bill that would require a bond be posted for litigants seeking an injunction affecting hunting seasons received support on an initial vote in the Senate.

House Bill 419 from Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, has advanced steadily through the Legislature along party lines.

Supporters of the bill say the process of litigation has been used to stop or change hunting or trapping seasons, and argue that it should come with a bond to provide restitution.

“Time and time again we see lawsuits that are won by the defendant and the process is the punishment,” said Sen. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, who carried the bill on the floor.

Opponents argue the bill creates a pay-to-play system in which only groups or individuals with $50,000 to post a bond will be able to seek an injunction.

“This bill is sticking it to our local hunters and anglers in the name of preventing frivolous lawsuits,” said Sen. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula.

HB 419 passed on an initial vote of 32-18. After a final vote, the bill will move to the governor for consideration.

Employee housing

A bill that would have exempted employer-provided housing from provisions of the state Landlord-Tenant Act was summarily voted down by the Senate.

House Bill 733 from Rep. Steven Galloway, R-Great Falls, would have expanded exemptions from housing on the premise to include all housing provided as a condition of employment.

HB 733 received a cold response from both sides of the aisle on the Senate floor.

“It’s garbage,” said Sen. Ellie Boldman, D-Missoula, who said it would benefit large luxury employers while “putting the thumb on the little guy.”

Sen. Ken Bogner, R-Miles City, spoke about his experience in employee housing with in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“This bill here gives massive control over employees,” he said, adding that it would incentivize companies to buy employee housing and reduce already strained availability.

Sen. Chris Friedel, R-Billings, said housing should be seen as a benefit provided by employers.

HB 733 was voted down 13-37.

Illegally blocking roads

A bill to increase the fine for illegally blocking a county road received initial approval from senators Monday.

House Bill 486 from Rep. Paul Green, R-Hardin, had proposed a fine of $500 per day for blocking a county road. The bill passed the House but stalled in a Senate committee and was tabled. Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, then successfully blasted the bill onto the Senate floor.

“This will discourage bad actors and protect the rights of all Montanans,” he said.

Sen. Chris Friedel, R-Billings, brought an amendment to the bill to both better define a county road as one where the commission took affirmative actions to adopt the road. The amendment also decreased the fine to $100, citing some senators who felt the fine was too high.

“It meets in the middle,” Friedel said, before the amendment successfully passed.

The bill saw opposition from several Republicans concerned about private property rights.

Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, said “I think we’re trying to attack private property with this situation,” he said, citing an abandoned county road on his property that still see people claim it is public.

But supporters of the bill said opponents were conflating clearly defined county roads with less clear road dispute or prescriptive easements.

“Private property is private property, but you can’t block access to a county road,” said Sen. Jen Gross, D-Billings.

“There are no private property rights on a public road, they don’t exist,” said Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel.

HB 486 passed on an initial vote of 28-22. If it clears the Senate it would move back to the House for consideration.