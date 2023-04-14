Financial institutions and firearms

A bill restricting financial institutions from mandating retailers collect data on firearm sales has neared passage in the Legislature.

Senate Bill 359 from Sen. Terry Vermeire, R-Anaconda, was amended to exclude small banks and focus more on credit card companies to order that data, such as codes specific to firearm purchases, not be collected.

Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage, brought SB 359 to the House floor Friday called the coding “surveillance of gun owners” championed by “antigun activists.” The bill prohibits use of the financial sector to that end.

The bill brought forceful comments from Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, which drew a pair of protests from Republicans. Stafman said the bill dictates the decisions of private businesses, but then said the Legislature has failed to balance that against the “carnage” of recent mass shootings. Guns have been elevated to idolatry and worshiped, he said.

Stafman’s statements were halted twice by Republicans objecting to them as a break in decorum.

Ler defended the bill as taking politics out of the banking industry.

SB 359 passed on an initial vote of 72-28.

Legislative investigative powers

A bill seeking to define the Legislature’s investigative powers is also nearing passage after a party-line vote on Friday.

Senate Bill 490 from Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, comes after a dispute with the judiciary during and after the 2021 session and decision from the Montana Supreme Court that lawmakers had issued subpoenas without a clear legislative purpose. The bill provides "any subject related to enacting law, the implementation of enacted law and the expenditure of money appropriated by the Legislature" under the jurisdiction of a potential legislative investigation.

Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, carried SB 490 on the floor and said failing to comply with a legislative subpoena would constitute a misdemeanor.

Democrats argued against the bill, saying it was far too broad and questioning making failure to comply a criminal offense.

Mercer defended the bill’s language as similar to Congress and powers in other states and needed based on the court’s order.

SB 490 passed the House on an initial vote of 68-32.