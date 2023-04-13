Child care staff ratios backed

A bill to increase child-to-staff ratios for child care received initial approval from the Montana Senate.

House Bill 422 from Rep. Terry Falk, R-Kalispell, increases group sizes to 12 for newborns to 11 months at a ratio of 4:1. Children 12 months to 24 months with a 6:1 ratio and a maximum ratio of 12 would be allowed. During nap, ratios could be doubled under certain conditions such as whether children are sleeping and other staff are onsite.

Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, carried the bill on the Senate floor, and said the bill would still align with national safety guidelines while providing more child care opportunities.

Sen. Shannon Obrien, D-Missoula, opposed the bill, saying she was concerned higher ratios could lead to safety issues, particularly if an emergency occurred and limited staff was available.

HB 422 passed on an initial vote of 34-16.

Lawmakers also voted down a trio of bills Thursday.

Loosening vaccine rules

Senate Bill 450 from Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls, would create wide-ranging religious or conscientious objections to vaccines including those long mandated for schools and day cares.

The bill would have required schools, employers, health care providers, state agencies and other entities to accept “without question or malice” religious or conscience exemptions. It would also remove the requirement that an affidavit be filed to obtain currently allowed religious exemptions.

SB 450 advanced narrowly out of the Senate, and Emrich saw a number of pointed questions on the bill in the House Judiciary Committee. On Thursday, the committee voted the bill down 9-10, and an attempt to blast the bill onto the floor also failed.

Solar panel labeling

House Bill 524 from Rep. Joshua Kassmier, R-Fort Benton, sought to mandate country of origin for solar panels sold in Montana.

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls carried the bill on the floor and argued that because solar panels built in China are done so with coal power, they come with a larger carbon footprint than some consumers may believe. The bill was about truth and transparency in advertising around “the climate change agenda,” he said.

Sen. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, said the bill is unnecessary as importation already comes with country of origin.

Sen. Chris Pope, D-Bozeman, called the bill punitive to one industry in Montana.

HB 534 died on a tie 25-25 vote.

Abuse and neglect proceedings

House Bill 436 from Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, would allow for a substitution of district court judges in child abuse and neglect proceedings.

Emrich carried the bill on the Senate floor, and said the bill would provide for equal justice in the courtroom and the substitution would only come if a judge violated the code of judicial ethics.

HB 436 saw bipartisan pushback over questions about its constitutionality and whether it would further delay child abuse and neglect cases. It was voted down 15-35.

Glucose monitors

House Bill 758 from Rep. Fiona Nave, R-Columbus, would mandate insurance companies pay for continuous glucose monitoring devices for people with diabetes.

Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, carried the bill on the floor and said that the bill would help patients better monitor blood sugar and that it would also decrease medical costs.

The bill saw opposition from other Republicans who raised concerns over costs both to the state’s Medicaid program and passed through private insurance companies to policy holders. Some also encouraged lifestyle changes to help address diabetes in some cases.

Small agreed that changing lifestyles works in some cases, but pointed out that in others it does not. Costs are also lower over the long term, he argued.

The Senate ultimately voted down HB 758 on a vote of 20-30.