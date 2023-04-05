Firearm anti-discrimination bills decided

The fates of two bills banning discrimination against firearms have been decided, at least as far as the Legislature is concerned.

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday tabled House Bill 361, which would have prohibited finance and investment firms from refusing business with individuals' organizations, associations or businesses due to their affiliations with firearms. The bill from Sen. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, would have required businesses offering financing or credit services to submit certificates with the state declaring they won't discriminate against people or businesses due to an involvement with firearms.

Nearly all the committee's Republicans joined Democrats in tabling the bill on a 17-2 vote Wednesday.

The Legislature has already passed House Bill 356, sponsored by the judiciary committee's vice chair, Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage.

Similar to Fuller's bill, HB 356 bill also required a written declaration that the company does not discriminate against any firearm entity or trade association if that business was seeking a contract with the state for $100,000 or more.

It does not, however, require anything of financial institutions, as Fuller's bill did.

Ler's version passed through the Senate without any amendments in late March, and is in the final procedural stages before reaching the governor's desk.

— Seaborn Larson

A bill backed by state environmental regulators exempting certain small subdivisions from full environmental review is nearing passage in the Legislature.

Senate Bill 240, brought by Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, passed on a 69-31 initial vote in the House on Wednesday. It faces a final vote before going to the governor’s desk.

SB 240 would exempt from full review under the Montana Environmental Policy Act subdivisions of 14 or fewer residences, located at least 2 miles from “high-quality” waters, that demonstrate access to water and have wastewater systems meeting “non-significance” criteria.

Officials with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality testified in support of the bill, saying it would allow reviewers to focus on subdivisions posing more environmental concerns.

Environmental groups opposed the bill, saying it was part of a slow creep of deregulation and could come at the expense of important information needed to fully protect water quality.

— Tom Kuglin

A bill that would ban foreign adversaries from purchasing, leasing or renting critical infrastructure and agricultural production land is close to passing the Legislature after lawmakers voted unanimously Wednesday in support.

Senate Bill 203 from Sen. Kenneth Bogner, R-Miles City, would prohibit adversaries as determined by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce from purchasing, leasing or renting infrastructure or property. Those countries include Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

The bill easily passed the Senate and both Republicans and Democrats spoke in support on the House floor Wednesday before the 100-0 preliminary vote. It faces a final vote before heading to the governor’s desk.

— Tom Kuglin

Legislative subpoenas get an impeachment provision

The bill to sharpen the Legislature's subpoena powers passed out of the House Judiciary Committee with a new provision related to the impeachment process.

Legislative Republicans this session have sought to assert greater abilities to issue subpoenas after the Montana Supreme Court found lawmakers had overstepped their authority provided in state law by subpoenaing judicial records without a legislative purpose.

If passed into law, Senate Bill 490 from Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, would establish new "investigative powers" for the Legislature to issue subpoenas, presumptively overcoming the court's ruling in 2021.

An amendment added Wednesday added a new provision stating a subpoena issued by the Senate during impeachment proceedings has the same force and effect as one issued in a criminal case in District Court; that could mean misdemeanor criminal penalties for refusing to abide by the subpoena.

Republicans have been pondering impeachment more and more in the last week. On Tuesday a Republican-led vote in the House propelled a study bill forward to establish a well-defined impeachment process.

Two Republicans voted against the addition in Wednesday's hearing. One was freshman Rep. Wayne Rusk, R-Corvallis, who has been a vocal critic of his party's attempts to alter the judicial branch this session.

The other was Rep. Neil Duram, R-Eureka, who suggested the Legislature would be acting outside its authority as the branch with the power of the purse.

"It's my position that it's not the authority of this body to arrest people or find people guilty, it's our authority to take their money away," Duram told the committee. "When we issue a subpoena or a request for someone to testify and they don't. I believe it's the appropriate action of this body to stop sending money or appropriating money to that agency or person if it's within our purview."

Democrats were unanimous in opposing Hertz's bill.

"I find this incredibly troubling," Rep. Laurie Bishop, D-Livingston, said during the hearing about the misdemeanor charge added to the bill.

The bill ultimately passed on a 10-9 vote.

— Seaborn Larson