Right-to-know bill tabled in House, despite unanimous Senate support

A proposal to make executive branch agencies more responsive to public records requests was voted down by Republicans in the House State Administration Committee, despite clearing the Senate on a 50-0 vote last month.

Senate Bill 232 was the product of lengthy discussions between the sponsor, Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, and Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration. It would have established deadlines for state agencies to respond to information requests, which proponents of the bill said can often languish for months.

Discussion on the bill Tuesday was scarce. The only comment came from Rep. Linda Reksten, R-Polson, who reported that the Department of Justice was opposed to it.

“It might create more court cases with the demands, and in terms of the time frames not being adequate,” Reksten said.

The bill would have applied to the executive branch more immediately, but would have given the DOJ, along with the offices of Secretary of State, Superintendent of Public Instruction and the State Auditor until October of 2025 to comply.

It failed to pass on a 7-11 vote, with all six Democrats and one Republican voting in favor.

— Sam Wilson

Senate moves to prohibit ranked-choice voting

A bill that would explicitly prohibit the use of ranked-choice voting in Montana elections cleared a preliminary vote in the Senate, 29-21.

House Bill 598 still needs a final vote to head to the governor’s desk. It has advanced on mostly party-line votes, with Republicans in favor and Democrats against.

Ranked-choice voting is a type of election used in some jurisdictions that voters to indicate their second-choice candidate, and potentially thirds and fourths and so on. Typically, if no single candidate receives a majority of votes, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and that candidate’s votes are distributed among the remaining candidates, according to those voters’ second choices. That process is then repeated until a candidate gets a majority.

Proponents argue that the system generates better representation, but others say the complicated process breeds confusion.

“I think this scheme of voting would only solidify the distrust Montanans have in their elections,” said Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux.

— Sam Wilson

Constitutional amendment on redistricting suffers setback

A proposal to change how the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission draws new legislative maps appears unlikely to appear on the November ballot, after four Republican senators voted against it Tuesday.

Senate Bill 534 passed the chamber 30-20 and now heads to the House. Legislative referenda to propose constitutional amendments need 100 “yes” votes from the Legislature in order to advance to the November ballot, where a simple majority of voters can choose to amend the state Constitution.

Republicans hold 68 seats in the House, meaning the proposal would require a unified House GOP plus two Democrats to support it.

The minority party has so far remained unified on contentious constitutional amendments being floated by the GOP, and Republicans were far from unified on several of those proposals in the House.

— Sam Wilson

House approves prison dog training program

After some jostling over an arbitrary appropriation, the House on Tuesday fully approved a bill to establish a dog training program in Montana's prisons.

House Bill 941 is sponsored by Rep. Greg Frazer, a Deer Lodge Republican and mental health technician at Montana State Prison. He called the potential program a "win-win-win" for inmates who need rehabilitation, dogs who need training and dog owners who need good boys.

However, in order to introduce the legislation after an earlier procedural deadline, the bill needed an appropriation component, and was assigned a $500,000 price tag.

Frazer told the House floor on Monday the figure was arbitrarily added in order to keep the bill alive.

Still, Majority Leader Sue Vinton stood against the proposal due to the cost; a similar program at the women's prison in Billings is paid for by dog owners using the program for boarding, she said.

"The program should be zero," she said. "I can't vote to have this bill go forward with this type of appropriation."

A handful of Republicans followed suit with testimony, but the party soon split with several in favor of Frazer's bill.

"We know there is so much benefit, as the sponsor said, to working with dogs," said Rep. Fiona Nave, R-Columbus.

Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, chairs the appropriations committee and said a similar program at the private prison had been successful. On the House floor, he offered his support in exchange for Frazer's commitment to working that half-million-dollar price tag down in the Senate.

"You have my word on camera in front of 99 other representatives and all the wonderful staff here," Frazer responded. "I will work toward making this absolutely appropriate, 100%."

The bill passed its first vote Monday 86-14. On its final vote in the House on Tuesday, the bill passed 78-21. It now moves to the Senate for debate.

— Seaborn Larson