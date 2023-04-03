A bill that would create a process and procedure for every public college in Montana to govern disciplinary proceedings cleared an initial vote in the state House on Monday.

House Bill 950 is from Rep. Mike Hopkins, a Missoula Democrat. It would also require an express presumption of innocence, the right to a live hearing, an appeals process and continuing access to the file generated by the proceeding.

The bill comes with a legal note that says it could create a constitutional conflict because the Board of Regents is, under Montana’s Constitution, granted power to control the policies and campuses of the state University system.

Hopkins said he was concerned that the existing process for adjudication of issues is not standardized and is frequently updated. His bill would “establish actual common-sense rules of the road when it comes to these types of procedures,” Hopkins said.

But Rep. Zooey Zephyr, a Missoula Democrat, said during her job as record-keeper for cases at the University of Montana, she observed a well-functioning process where documents were preserved.

“It was questions of trying to find a process to make sure that student could correct the behavior and get back to their degree and their education,” Zephyr said. “ … This is far out of step for what’s needed in our universities.”

Democratic Rep. Laurie Bishop, of Livingston, also opposed the bill, saying that when her child went through the process it worked and that students who testified against the bill worried it would roll back existing protections. Bishop also cited the possible legal issues.

“By taking a yes vote on this, you are signing us up for another court case,” Bishop said.

Hopkins countered that some students spend the bulk of their college careers going through the adjudication process, being what he called “unfairly plastered.”

“You come back here and you tell me how educational that process was to you,” Hopkins said.

The bill passed on a 66-33 vote and faces a final vote Tuesday before it will advance to the Senate.

— Holly Michels

After lengthy debate, a bill the sponsor said will add additional protections to the rights of both mobile home owners and park owners advanced narrowly through an initial vote in the state House.

House Bill 889 is from Rep. Jonathan Karlen, a Missoula Democrat. Called the Mobile Home Lot Rental Act, Karlen said it allows park owners the continued ability to manage their parks while adding protections for those who own mobile homes and rent lots.

“Mobile home parks are being purchased by large out-of-state equity firms that are jacking up prices, they're failing to maintain adequate facilities” and can be given minimal notice when they have to move, Karlen said.

“While mobile home sounds mobile, we all know it can be thousands of dollars to move one of these homes,” Karlen said, adding there are limited places to move homes.

The bill would require additional notice when a park will undergo land-use changes, prevent retaliation in the case of residents forming a group to engage with local governments and more.

“This is a really small step in trying to provide more transparency,” Karlen said.

Rep. George Nikolakakos, a Republican who disclosed he was the owner of three large parks in Great Falls, said he backed the bill and found its changes reasonable for park owners and offering more protections to lot renters.

“We have a real problem with mobile home parks in the state of Montana, there’s tremendous power imbalance between the owners and the residents,” Nikolakakos said.

Some other fellow Republicans, however, spoke against the bill, saying they felt it hamstrung park owners too much. That came from Reps. Lynn Hellegaard and Steve Galloway, who said the bill could allow for rent control or other changes they found problematic.

But Karlen and others who backed the bill said their concerns were based on misreadings of the bills or things that have been amended out.

For example, Nikolakakos said the bill lets landlords raise rents as long as they give required notice to the tenant. Galloway also opposed the 45-day process to start an eviction, but Nikolakakos said the process should instead be thought of more like a “quasi-foreclosure process” because of the complexities of moving a mobile home if needed.

The bill cleared on a 53-47 margin, and faces a final vote before it would advance to the Senate.

— Holly Michels

A bill to change how school districts and parents are able to review and challenge books in their school libraries cleared an initial House vote on Monday by a 59-41 margin.

House Bill 913 is from Rep. Brad Barker, a Roberts Republican. Barker said his goal is to “bring down some of the temperature, the heat and the smoke that involves some of these library material decisions.”

He said the bill would create a process for parents to be directly involved in decisions. It would require trustees to review materials and produce a publicly available report on an annual basis.

If any resident made an objection to materials, the trustees would undertake an adjudication process. If a complaint petition is signed by a majority of all the school’s parents, the district would have to remove the material during adjudication and if two-thirds of parents signed an objection, the material would be removed without a hearing by the school board, except in the case of some materials like those used in constitutionally established Indian Education For All program.

Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe, a Billings Republican, said she had concerns the threshold for parent signatures would be too difficult to reach in larger schools without a central place to find contact information.

Barker countered, however, that the bill created clear standards for parents to follow.

The bill faces a final vote before it would advance to the Senate.

— Holly Michels

A bill that would carve an additional $100 million from the state surplus to issue property and income tax rebates to voters cleared an initial vote in the House on Monday by a 68-32 margin.

House Bill 816 is from Rep. Josh Kassmier, R-Fort Benton. It follows two previous bills that have already been signed into law and will issue up to $1,250 in income tax rebates for the prior tax year and $1,000 in property tax rebates for homeowners for 2022 and 2023.

Kassmier said that part of bringing his bill was that the initial property tax rebate bill was reduced by half and he wanted to make up for that.

“This is the people’s money,” Kassmier said of the surplus. Broadly speaking the surplus is tied to increased incomes from federal boosts during the pandemic and other federal COVID-19 era programs.

But Rep. Jim Hamilton, a Bozeman Democrat, pointed to the status sheet that tracks bills in progress and how much they spend and said the surplus has already been spent. Hamilton also said he wanted to see the Legislature address major issues that it hasn’t yet, such as

Affordable housing, child care, permanent property tax reductions and improving the state’s mental health services.

“Let’s turn away from the easy part, which is voting to send money back, and get back to the hard work that I believe we were sent here to do,” Hamilton said.

The bill passed a second reading on a 68-32 margin and needs to clear one additional vote before moving to the Senate.

— Holly Michels

A bill reforming environmental litigation to in part disallow use of nonprofit charitable funding passed the Senate on an initial vote Monday.

Senate Bill 557 from Sen. Mark Noland, R-Big Fork, makes several changes to legal challenges brought under the Montana Environmental Policy Act. The bill would restrict challenges to only procedural questions, require fees for the agency compiling and submitting a certified record to the court. The bill further requires plaintiffs to identify the source of funding for the litigation and prohibit nonprofits from using charitable funds to litigate.

“This is about transparency … those expenses should not be tax free,” Noland told the Senate.

Several Democrats opposed the bill.

Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, said the bill would harm citizens’ ability to challenge potentially illegal decisions made by government, and that many groups besides conversation interests may litigate under MEPA.

“I think we need to retain the ability for citizens to participate and question government,” she said.

Pointing to language stricken that allows a project to be halted should the project be found to be out of accordance with the law outside of procedural questions, Minority Leader Pat Flowers of Belgrade said the bill would allow agencies to move forward even if they break the law.

“I don’t think any state agency should be above the law,” he said.

Noland rebuked the opposition, saying they were meant to scare away yes votes for the bill. Litigation could still be brought under the bill’s provisions but it will combat frivolous lawsuits, he said.

The bill passed on an initial vote of 30-19.

— Tom Kuglin

A bill sponsored by the leadership from both parties in the House advanced by a hefty margin on an initial vote in the chamber Monday.

House Bill 927 is from Speaker of the House Matt Regier, of Kalispell, and co-sponsored by Minority Leader Kim Abbott, of Helena.

The bill would let the state Board of Housing use $115 million from the state coal trust fund to help provide loans for the development and preservation of homes and apartments to assist low-income and moderate-income persons with meeting their basic housing needs.

The program is already in law, but the bill would dramatically boost the amount that goes to it.

In advocating for the bill Monday, Regier said this option would provide money for mortgage loans while the principal and interest would return to the coal trust.

The bill would also move $115 million from the state's general fund to the coal tax fund, which Regier said is a good use of the state's surplus.

The Legislature has already spent a large chunk of the state’s estimated $2.6 billion surplus on things like tax rebates and is advancing other projects to take large chunks of that money.

“We’ve got a big surplus and this is one way to use some of that surplus,” Regier said.

But Rep. Casey Knudsen, a Malta Republican, said while he appreciated the intent of the bill he would vote against it, saying he was not convinced it was the best way to spend $115 million or best practices for using the coal trust.

The bill cleared on a 82-18 margin and faces a final vote before it would move to the Senate. It needs support of three-quarters of each chamber to clear the Legislature.

— Holly Michels

Saying that tax increment financing districts and targeted economic development districts have been abused in some cases, a Polson Republican’s bill to reform the programs passed the Senate on an initial vote Monday.

A local government may adopt an urban renewal district to address “blight” which uses tax increment financing. A district is created by freezing property tax revenues going to the city’s general fund. As taxable values increase, the difference or increment is set aside for infrastructure or other projects benefiting the district.

Sen. Greg Hertz called TIFs and TEDs “a great idea except there’s been some abuse that’s been identified,” in support of Senate Bill 523. In several cases funding has gone to private businesses for building improvements rather than public infrastructure, he said, calling the practice “corporate welfare.”

The bill would make several reforms to the districts local governments could adopt. It would define blight as “substantially impairs or arrests the sound growth of the locality or is detrimental to or constitutes a menace to public health, safety, or welfare.” Local school district mills would be excluded from the district, the local governing body must approve all expenditures and the district may only last up to 30 years. Fifteen percent of electors of the district may also petition to hold an election to amend the district.

The bill has seen a mix of support and opposition. Business interests have come out against SB 523, and opponents have pushed back on the idea that the programs are abused.

“This could be doing damage to something that’s really important in our communities,” Sen. Chris Pope, D-Bozeman, said.

Hertz and other supporters pushed back, saying school levies need to come out of the formula and 30 years provides enough time before property taxes are redistributed. He suggested local governments could pass an Economic Development Levy to accomplish the goals of opponents.

SB 523 passed on an initial vote 30-19.

— Tom Kuglin

A bill creating a bonus point system for Montana residents to float the Smith River received a unanimous 100-0 vote on Monday.

House Bill 846 from Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, would direct Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to develop a bonus point system similar to hunting licenses for the limited float permits. At the time of application a bonus point could be purchased, would an extra chance in the next. Bonus points could be purchased annually until a permit is drawn.

France cited an increase in applications including from nonresidents, and said the bill would tip the scales both for Montanans and for those that have tried to draw a permit the longest.

— Tom Kuglin

A bill that sought to cap spending by local governments failed to advance in the House after several Republicans expressed concerns that it would unfairly punish rural counties that had previously kept their spending relatively low.

House Bill 865 would have created a formula based on inflation and population growth, and restricted local government spending to annual increases based on those factors.

“For some of these counties, they’re very alarmed at this because if they get hamstrung trying to provide road services and other infrastructure to the citizens of their county, this could be a real serious issue,” Rep. Ed Butcher, R-Winifred.

Rep. Lyn Hellegaard was one of two Missoula Republicans who spoke in support of the bill, based on what they said was an unwillingness by their city to address government growth.

“When I was on council we could never, never get our government to have a discussion about cutting costs,” said Hellegaard, who previously served on the Missoula City Council.

The bill failed to pass second reading, 43-57.

— Sam Wilson

The House endorsed a controversial proposal that would align school elections with the even-year, federal election calendar.

Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, brought forward an overhauled version of House Bill 774, which was originally written to encompass all elections, from schools to cities to irrigation districts. After pushback from election officials and others who said it would be extremely complicated to enact, he amended the bill in a budget committee to only extend to school elections.

Hopkins said his goal is to get local elections in front of more voters, who typically turn out in far greater numbers in federal primary and general elections.

“The idea was planning for a 30% turnout for an election is a bad idea,” Hopkins said.

Democrats, however, warned it would still create unnecessary headaches for election administrators, who would have to deal with a massive increase in different ballot styles due to the multitude of overlapping districts for different voters in their counties. They urged their colleagues to instead consider studying the issue during the interim.

The bill passed 62-38 and still needs a final vote to advance to the Senate.

— Sam Wilson

A bill that would require clinics that provide abortion services to obtain an additional license from the state health department passed an initial vote in the House on a mostly party-line vote with GOP support and Democratic opposition.

House Bill 937 is from Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, of Great Falls. Clinics must go through several steps to obtain a license form the state health department and also be inspected by the health department at least once each calendar year. In advocating for the bill, Sheldon-Galloway said she did not think clinics that provide abortions had enough oversight.

But Rep. SJ Howell, D-Missoula, objected to that. "The idea that clinics providing abortion care and other reproductive health care are not licensed or regulated, that's simply not true," Howell said.

The bill advanced on a 66-34 tally and faces a final vote before it will advance to the Senate. Two other bills brought by Sheldon-Galloway close to the transmittal deadline did not advance, including one to provide for the disposal of fetal remains either from abortions or miscarriages and funding post-abortion counseling.

— Holly Michels

A bill aimed at making ambulance services more financially stable cleared an initial vote in the state House on Monday.

House Bill 828 is from Rep. Ed Buttrey, a Great Falls Republican. It came out of work from more than 70 organizations involved in or providing ambulance services.

Under the bill, ambulance services would pay a provider assessment fee that would go into a pot of money used to draw down additional matching funds from the federal government. That money would then be distributed back as supplemental payments to ambulance services.

The bill cleared with an 84-16 bipartisan margin and will advance to the Senate after another vote.