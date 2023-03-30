Constitutional sheriffs bill moves forward

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced a constitutional amendment to establish so-called "constitutional sheriffs" status in Montana.

Sen. Theresa Manzella's Senate Bill 272 would add into the Montana Constitution a line stating "Historical powers of the sheriff may not be withdrawn, transferred from, or delegated to any person or entity outside the control of sheriff," and note sheriffs are the "chief law enforcement officer in that county."

Manzella said several duties and authorities for sheriffs were wiped out when Montana rewrote its Constitution in 1972. She yielded to Gary Marbut of the Montana Shooting Sports Association to explain the measure.

Marbut pointed to other states where he said sheriffs' authority has largely given way to state police or federal agencies.

"We like to keep those law enforcement powers local and in the hands of someone elected to office and responsible to the voters," told the committee.

A proposal to force federal law enforcement to obtain permission from the local sheriff has already failed to pass muster in the House, where it died on a 32-68 vote.

The Montana Police Protective Association testified against Manzella's bill in its first hearing Wednesday. The same law enforcement group testified against the measure that failed in the House.

"It seems to elevate the powers and the jurisdiction of the sheriff over that of local municipal police offices," said Shelby DeMars, representing the group. "Our officers across the state enjoy a very good working relationship with sheriffs and their deputies across the state, as well as the highway patrol. That is, in part, a function of the fact that there is a mutual respect among agencies for jurisdictional boundaries."

The committee passed SB 272 on a party-line 7-4 vote, with Republicans in support of the bill. The measure requires a two-thirds vote in both chambers before it would be added to the 2024 ballot for a statewide vote.

— Seaborn Larson

Committee tables impeachment study bill

A bill aimed at sharpening Montana's impeachment process failed in committee Thursday on an 8-8 vote.

House Bill 929 from Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, would have constructed a select committee to examine and provide guidance on how impeachments would play out.

The Montana Constitution and state law both have references to the process, but Gunderson told the Legislative Administration Committee on Thursday the existing language is too thin to actually carry an impeachment out.

"Montana has no road map for impeachment," he said. "If we attempted the impeachment process today, we would fall on our faces."

Lawmakers were split on whether the issue was necessary. Rep. Terry Falk, R-Kalispell, said it would be good to "be ahead of the game," while Rep. Paul Tuss, D-Havre, said he was not convinced the matter needed addressing.

"I didn't know this problem existed and I'm not overly convinced it does," Tuss said.

The bill failed on a tie vote.

— Seaborn Larson