Compensation for wrongfully convicted

A legislative attempt to restore a compensation program for the wrongfully convicted suffered a blow on the House floor Tuesday.

House Bill 423 would have eliminated certain sections of the program that Gov. Greg Gianforte required of lawmakers in 2021 before he would sign the bill.

That bill had been created out of years of bipartisan construction. Gianforte's changes included putting counties on a hook for 77% of the compensation obligation, considering county law enforcement and prosecutors were likely involved in the wrongful conviction. While HB 423 eliminated the county share of the compensation program, Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, proposed an amendment that put counties back in the equation.

Cody Marble's case has shown that arrangement sets up counties to fight claims for compensation in a process that was intended to steer claimants away from big, costly legal battles. The Missoula County Attorney's Office, which once said Marble's prosecution "lacked integrity," is fighting his claim and asserts he is guilty of the crime despite his conviction being overturned.

Marble has long waited for rectification following his incarceration on a rape conviction he maintains he never committed, even after prosecutors dismissed his charges in 2017.

The bill sponsor, Rep. Amy Regier, R-Kalispell, said during Tuesday's hearing she neither supported nor opposed Mercer's amendment to maintain counties' obligation to provide compensation. That amendment narrowly passed on a 50-48 vote, and the bill passed on a preliminary vote 96-4.

The bill will soon pass over to the Senate for further consideration.

— Seaborn Larson

Bill banning gender-affirming care for minors likely headed to governor

A bill that would prohibit gender-affirming medical care for minors in Montana faces one more procedural vote before it goes to Gianforte.

Senate Bill 99 is carried by Sen. John Fuller, R-Whitefish. It would also penalize doctors who provide the care with fines and license suspension. Additionally, it would not allow state property, facilities or buildings to be knowingly used to promote or advocate social transitioning and stop Medicaid from covering care.

On Tuesday the Senate voted to confirm changes the House made to the bill that will still allow children covered by Medicaid at out-of-state facilities to have treatment for other conditions covered even if the facility also provides gender-affirming care. Before the change, the legislation would have banned that coverage. Children still cannot receive gender-affirming care covered by Medicaid out-of-state.

The full policy has already been debated in both House and Senate committees and also on the floor of both chambers. The bill has passed with Republican support and opposition from a few GOP legislators and all Democrats. Supporters have said the bill protects children from making decisions they are not mature enough to undertake, while opponents point out surgical care is not performed on trans minors in Montana; no care occurs without consent from both parents; and major medical groups concur gender-affirming care is best practices for minors.

Debate on the amendments was minimal, with two Democrats rising against it.

The House changes were concurred on a 33-17 vote with one Republican and all Democrats opposed. The Senate will take one more vote before advancing the bill to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte.

— Holly Michels

K-12 self-defense bill gets Senate nod

A bill to let K-12 students fight in their self-defense or in that of others got preliminary approval from the Senate on Tuesday.

House Bill 450 passed on a 31-19 Senate vote after a debate over the merits of calmer heads versus the right to self-defense.

Some lawmakers invoked Montana's stand-your-ground law in support of the bill.

"Students in school and children are the only people in America denied their God-given natural right of self-defense," Sen. John Fuller, a Whitefish Republican and retired schoolteacher, testified Tuesday.

Opponents said the bill disregarded the source of student issues, oftentimes trouble at home that spills onto the schoolyard.

"We try to teach our kids, no violence, and it starts right here with us as lawmakers by not putting laws like this in the books," said Sen. Edie McClafferty, a Butte Democrat and current middle-school teacher.

Sen. Wendy McKamey, R-Great Falls, said no one had mentioned the kind of violence women and young girls face, but that the bill would give them footing when they often have no support.

"I have experienced being assaulted and being bullied, and by the way, it happens all the time to females," she said Tuesday. "What I would suggest to every female that has had that happen is to kick, scream and fight your way to protect yourself as much as possible."

The bill will get one more vote in the Senate before it moves back to the House.

— Seaborn Larson

Proposed ‘hedge’ against possible recession clears budget panel

A bill to shift about $200 million of Montana’s budget surplus into emergency accounts advanced from its first budget committee Monday afternoon.

The House Appropriations Committee, however, first gave a substantial haircut to House Bill 424, removing an additional $254 million that would have gone into the state’s fire fund.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, is the bill’s sponsor and also brought the amendment. He said the fire fund transfer would be incorporated into separate legislation.

The remaining appropriations in the bill include a $185 million transfer to the state’s budget stabilization fund, intended as a hedge against a possible recession in the future.

The bill heads to the House floor next where it needs to pass two votes before an April 5 deadline.

— Sam Wilson

GOP lawmakers vote down affordable housing tax abatements

Republican lawmakers appear to have killed a bill that sought to incentivize affordable housing by giving localities the option of creating a new tax abatement program.

House Bill 407 would have let cities, towns and counties offer residential property owners a 10-year tax abatement for offering below-market rental rates. The abatements would have phased out over the course of a decade.

Rep. Bill Fern, D-Whitefish, was able to convince enough Republicans to join all House Democrats to support the bill after it initially failed to advance on a tie vote. After it was resurrected, it headed to the House Appropriations Committee, which must review legislation with an impact on the state budget.

The state Department of Revenue had estimated the bill would require a full-time tax analyst to help administer the program, a prediction that some bill proponents disputed.

Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, applauded Fern’s “energy and creativity” but argued it would put localities in the position to “call a ball or a strike” as to who qualifies for the abatements, creating a potential for lawsuits.

Two Republicans and all seven Democrats on the committee voted for the bill, but it failed 9-14.

— Sam Wilson

No repeal of state tax on social security income

A proposal to repeal Montana’s tax on social security income appears dead after a bipartisan vote to table it in committee.

The House Appropriations Committee voted 17-6 to table House Bill 526, which would have removed the tax. The state law currently shields most low- and middle-income Social Security recipients from paying taxes on that income, or they only pay a small amount.

The bill would have cost the state $120 million in lost revenue each year, according to the Department of Revenue. It was sponsored by Rep. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls.

A separate bill to repeal the Social Security income tax on those earning less than $400,000 was also tabled last week, after running into Republican opposition in the House Taxation Committee. House Bill 235 was sponsored by Rep. Jonathan Karlen, D-Missoula.

The House Taxation Committee didn’t discuss the bill before voting on it. It failed 8-13 on a nearly party-line vote, with Democrats in support and Republicans opposed.

— Sam Wilson

Tobacco settlement switch fails

A bill to take half of the funding that tobacco prevention efforts in the state get from a tobacco settlement and put it toward the state’s children's health insurance program failed to advance from a committee Tuesday night.

Montana receives cash annually from a 1998 settlement agreement that was struck between 46 states and 60 tobacco companies over the cost of tobacco-related health care. In 2020 the state got about $24 million from the settlement, which is based on cigarette sales.

Of the 40% of the funding that goes into the state tobacco trust fund, 32% goes to tobacco prevention and 17% goes to the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP.

The bill from Hamilton Republican Rep. Ron Marshall would have flipped the ratio. The bill saw strong opposition last week from those who run or work in programs that receive the funding.

Before the House Human Services Committee voted down the bill 8-13 Tuesday, Marshall said he still had concerns about how the funding has been used. But fellow Republican Rep. George Nikolakakos, of Great Falls, said it would be better to take a scalpel and not a sledgehammer to the funding.

In a statement Tuesday, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network said it was happy to see the bill voted down.

“We are grateful that House Bill 869 was tabled in committee with a bipartisan vote; lawmakers should continue to oppose this bill,” said Kristin Page-Nei, Montana government relations director. “This bill would have cut Montana’s award-winning Quit Line that has helped thousands break their addiction to tobacco, cut funding for enforcement of the highly popular Montana Clean Indoor Air Act, and reduced or even eliminated access to cancer screenings and support for programs to fight cancer and other diseases. Research shows that a cut like this would cause 600 more Montana kids to become addicted adults who smoke.”