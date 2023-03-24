A bill that would reform the sale of state land cabin sites is nearing passage in the state Legislature, but saw its first real opposition while still passing comfortably on the House floor Friday.

Senate Bill 49 from Sen. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, had advanced nearly unanimously up until Friday’s initial vote in the House. The bill is backed by Republican state Auditor Troy Downing, and would make changes to the sale of state cabin sites in an effort to encourage more competitive bidding and driver higher returns. Sales from cabin sites go into the state land banking program for purchase of replacement state lands.

The state leases certain trust lands for cabin sites. Under the law, a lessee can nominate the site for sale, which triggers appraisals and then a bidding process. Currently, the lessee may cancel the sale up to 10 days beforehand.

Citing a history of sales to current lessees at the minimum bid price, Downing and other bill supporters say the cancelation disincentivizes competitive bidding as lessees can simply pull the sale should they receive a competing bid.

SB 49 would prevent lessee from canceling the sale once a competing bidder comes in. That would allow market forces to dictate price and ensure a greater return for the state and constitutional duty of the Land Board.

Rep. Marta Bertoglio, R-Clancy spoke against the bill, saying her family had been through the sale process and many Montana families hold these leases for generations. The bill would allow out-of-state bidders to drive prices above what Montanans could afford, she said.

“Montanans cannot compete with this,” she said.

Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, spoke in favor of SB 49, saying it would help level the playing field for all bidders.

SB 49 passed on an initial vote of 68-32 and needs one more vote to pass the Legislature.

A popular bill to mandate more in-person hunter education passed a Senate committee this week after an amendment to expand requirements for youth hunters.

House Bill 243 from Rep. Marilyn Marler, D-Missoula, had moved through the Legislature mandating that hunters be required to complete an in-person field day including safe firearm handling to complete hunter safety. The bill would reverse a pandemic-era policy that allows for online only classes and a field day, and has seen wide support while moving through the house.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, citing a significant decline in volunteer instructors during the pandemic, said it would need to hire eight employees to meet the requirements of the bill.

The bill continued to see support in the Senate Fish and Game Committee. When the committee took action on the bill Thursday, Sen. Daniel Emrich, R-Great Falls, brought an amendment that would require all hunters under 18 to complete an in-person course, rather than allowing for an online course and in-person field day as the bill was written.

While some senators expressed concern about the ability for the agency to meet that staffing and volunteer level given the drop in volunteers, Emrich suggested the date to meet the requirements be pushed out.

Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, supported the amendment and said he believed parents and others would step up to make it happen.

As amended the bill passed on to the full Senate unanimously.

Bar patrons in Montana won’t be pouring themselves a cold one anytime soon, after the state Senate voted down a bill to allow for the use of new self-service technology.

House Bill 771 was failed decisively in a Friday floor vote, 13-37, after several Republicans expressed concerns about customers being over-served or having their data collected without their knowledge.

“We should at least vote ‘no’ on one of these bills this session,” Sen. Tom McGillvray, R-Billings, referring to dozens of alcohol-related bills moving through the Legislature. “Vote one down, and say when enough is enough.”