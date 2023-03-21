A bill that would block gender-affirming care for transgender minors was amended and passed along party lines by a committee Tuesday.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 13-6 with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed to advance Senate Bill 99 to the full House. Carried by Sen. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, the bill passed the Senate in the first half of the session, also largely along party lines.

During two lengthy hearings, Fuller and supporters of the bill said it would protect children from life-altering medications and surgeries before they reach adulthood.

The bill has seen strong opposition on grounds that it discriminates against transgender Montanans and tramples on parental rights and standards of medical care.

Rep. Casey Knudsen, R-Malta, brought an amendment to the bill on Tuesday that removed language prohibiting the use of public funds for any facility that offers gender-affirming care, including those out of state. That would remove concerns that children seeking other medical care out of state could still access those resources.

Democrats on the committee voted against amendments and the bill.

“It is hard to see exceptions based on politics being carved out of our core values of privacy and freedom,” said Rep. SJ Howell, D-Missoula.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, Montana’s first openly transgender lawmaker, said denying minors access to care, or mandating they de-transition if currently receiving care, would be “tantamount to torture.”

Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, was the lone Republican to speak in favor of the bill Tuesday, echoing opponents about protecting children from life-altering decisions and saying it is urgently needed due to an increase in young people identifying as transgender.

A bill that would strip the requirement that the Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction be a certified teacher is nearing passage in the Legislature.

The Senate on Tuesday voted nearly along party lines 32-18 to give initial approval to House Bill 181. The bill already passed the House on a vote of 67-31 and requires one final vote in the Senate to move on to the governor.

HB 181 from Rep. Linda Reksten, R-Polson, would remove the requirement that the superintendent hold a degree applicable to the board of education for teacher certification. The bill has been amended from its original version to require at least a bachelor’s degree.

Sen. Dan Solomon, R-Ronan, carried the bill on the Senate floor.

“The position has always entailed having a teachers’ certification, in other words a union member, in other words a teacher,” he told the Senate. The bill would open up the opportunity to someone from another background such as business that may have more experience running an operation with a large budget, he added.

The bill does require a superintendent without at least five years of teaching experience to hire a deputy with those qualifications.

The bill was opposed by Sen. Edie McClafferty, D-Butte, who said a superintendent should have teaching experience to adequately understand what is happening in classrooms. Too often, teachers’ voices are left out of the policy discussions that affect them, she said.

A bill granting investigators under the State Lottery peace officer status was summarily voted down by the Senate on Tuesday.

House Bill 480 from Rep. Neil Duram, R-Eureka, would designate the security division of the State Lottery a criminal justice agency, and provide investigators peace officer status, meaning they could carry a duty weapon and make arrests. The bill passed the House nearly unanimously.

On the Senate floor, HB 480 quickly met bipartisan opposition, with senators from both parties voicing concerns about expanded law enforcement authority when the division already has a memorandum of understanding with the state justice department.

HB 480 was voted down 10-40.

A bill that its sponsor said would provide financial security for ambulance providers across the state had its first hearing in the House Human Services Committee on Tuesday.

House Bill 828 is from Rep. Ed Buttrey, a Great Falls Republican. It came out of work from more than 70 organizations involved in or providing ambulance services, he said.

Under the bill, ambulance services would pay a provider assessment fee that would go into a pot of money used to draw down additional matching funds from the federal government. That money would then be distributed back as supplemental payments to ambulance services.

Buttrey stressed the bill would have no cost to state coffers.

“With passage of this bill, we can leverage provider and federal dollars to ensure that our ambulance services can cover their costs, and continue to provide valuable life-saving services to our constituents across Montana,” Buttrey said.

Several ambulance services across the state advocated for the bill, saying it would mean they can continue operating. Ambulance services, especially volunteer services, across Montana have struggled for years to recruit and retain people. Industry groups estimate turnover at about 20-30% and those who spoke Tuesday told stories about long travel

Justin Grohs, the general manager and a paramedic at Great Falls Emergency Services, told lawmakers that when he picks up someone covered by Medicaid, his service is reimbursed at 40% below the actual cost.

“That level of reimbursement is really not sustainable,” Grohs said.

Cherie Taylor, the president of Logan Health Cutbank, told lawmakers that recently they could not get ground services in their area because of the shortage of providers and had to rely on someone from Conrad to pick up a patient who was struggling for their life.

“It was a very critical situation and the reason why we got into that situation was because our EMS was struggling with the reimbursement rates to keep it manned and available for those types of transportations,” Taylor said.

Montana’s Medicaid director told the committee the match for the program would be about 65%.

The committee did not take immediate action on the bill.