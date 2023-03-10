A bill that would move $267 million from the state general fund to the Department of Commerce to distribute to counties for grants to pay for eligible infrastructure projects cleared an initial vote in the state House on Friday by a substantial margin.

House Bill 355 from Rep. John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda, passed a second reading 86-14. It faces a final vote before moving to the Senate.

“You’re looking out for the folks back home and that’s always appreciated,” Fitzpatrick said of what voting for his bill would mean.

Fitzpatrick told the House he was inspired to bring the bill after the water supply to Philipsburg ruptured when he was campaigning there last year.

Fitzpatrick advocated for his bill by saying it was a responsible way to use some of the state’s estimated $2.6 billion surplus and that the allocation of funding in the bill treated every county fairly by taking into account per-capita income and taxable value when divvying up money.

Counties would also need to put up matching funds.

Democratic Rep. Paul Tuss, of Havre, said the bill would spread infrastructure dollars throughout the state and make sure smaller counties were taken care of.

A bill that passed a second reading in the House by a 58-42 vote Friday would put $500,000 toward paving the road to Lost Creek State Park outside Anaconda.

Rep. John Fitzpatrick, the Anaconda Republican carrying the bill, said in 2003 the state Fish, Wildlife & Parks department entered into a memorandum of understanding with Anaconda-Deer Lodge County to pave part of the road. That project was finished by 2004, and now that part of pavement in bad shape and needs improvement in addition to paving the rest of the road.

Under his bill the county will also put up $500,000 and pay for any cost overruns.

After an amendment, the funding source for the state’s part of the money will come from the bed tax collected on hotel room stays. Fitzpatrick said that was fitting given the tourism drive the park creates.

No legislators weighed in on House Bill 375. It faces a final vote before moving to the House.