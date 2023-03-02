Bills from the 'election integrity' select committee

The Senate, on broad bipartisan votes, endorsed several bills Thursday that emerged from a special select committee to review the state's election processes.

House Bill 498 would require the absentee voter rolls be checked more frequently to ensure those voters are still at the address listed. Local election officials would still need to reach out to those voters to attempt to update their address, and eventually move them to the inactive voter list if they can’t.

Senate Bill 481 would require each county that uses machine tabulators to count ballots to generate a cast vote record report. Those reports are digital summaries of each ballot scanned by the tabulator.

Senate Bill 482 similarly requires counties using tabulators to perform a test, known as “hash validation,” to ensure the code running the machines hasn’t been altered since they were first certified for use.

Both bills create potentially large costs for counties, without appropriating any money for them. The Montana Association of Counties opposed the bill, estimating the cost of compliance would be a minimum of $15,000 per county, and in some cases more than $25,000.

All three bills need a final vote before they can advance to the House.

Workers' compensation laws

A bill favored by workers' compensation insurance companies went down in a landslide in the House, failing to pass second reading 10-90 after lawmakers from both parties panned the measure.

Rep. Steven Galloway, R-Great Falls, noted that House Bill 678's sponsor, Rep. Nelly Nichol, R-Billings, works for one of the companies that were backing the bill.

The bill sought to shift the burden of proof in workers' comp claims to injured workers, limit the effect of testimony by the patient’s doctor and allow insurance companies to use their prior medical history as evidence.

Rep. Jonathan Karlen, D-Missoula, said the bill would also remove penalties for insurers that don’t make a timely determination on a claim.

“So while the injured worker is trying to put food on the table, the insurance company can just delay, delay, delay with no penalty,” Karlen said.

Nicol defended her proposal as one intended to “get people back to work more quickly,” and said it was supported by the Montana Chamber of Commerce.

“The people that were opponents to this bill were claimant attorneys,” Nicol said. “This bill is going to make it harder for them to make money, make it harder to muddy the waters, make it harder to put off people’s claims.”

Several of Nicol’s bills dealing with workers’ compensation have failed to pass muster this session. She’s an employee of her father’s workers' compensation company, Victory Insurance. The state auditor’s office leveled a $2.7 million fine against Victory in late December for making misrepresentations to its customers about their policies. In January, she sponsored House Bill 277 to defund two regulatory positions in that agency.

That bill failed to emerge from committee, as did House Bill 506, which would have allowed state agencies to shop for other workers' compensation insurance policies beyond the Montana State Fund. There are only two workers' compensation firms located in Montana, the State Fund and Victory Insurance.

Constitutional sheriffs bill goes down

The House on Thursday rejected a long-circulated proposal to require federal law enforcement to seek permission from county sheriffs before operating in local jurisdictions.

House Bill 604, carried by Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill, was the latest attempt at the far-right Constitutional Sheriffs legislation at the Montana Legislature. The proposal has passed twice by the Legislature since the 1990s, and both times those bills were vetoed due to its conflict with the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Rep. Wayne Rusk, a freshman Republican from Ravalli County, said supporting the bill would be to violate his oath of office, which according to its title, sought to “reject federal laws” and regulate federal agents.

Supporters said the bill would prevent federal agents and local law enforcement from bumping into each other and inadvertently starting a shootout. Even creating a dialogue by passing the bill would foster better relationships between sheriffs and the feds, said Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade.

Rep. Bill Mercer, a Billings Republican and former U.S. Attorney for Montana, said the bill would quickly collapse under a constitutional challenge in court.

“If we go down this road it will be a short trip,” Mercer testified on the floor.

The practical challenge to enacting such a law, he added, would be stifling federal law enforcement’s ability to carry out arrests, searches and seizures of high-level crimes under the jurisdiction of agencies like the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“The whole reason that infrastructure exists is because the U.S. Constitution authorizes it,” he said.

The bill went down on a 32-68 vote.

Lethal injection bill fails, again

An attempt to broaden the lethal injection statute failed to pass the Senate on Thursday, marking the second effort to fail in as many legislative sessions.

Montana has been unable to carry out a death penalty since 2015, when a judge ruled the specific substance allowed by state law acted too slowly. Sen. Barry Usher, R-Laurel, this session carried Senate Bill 439, to open the law’s language for what the Department of Corrections could use in an execution to the word “substances.”

Usher said he was trying to address an issue identified by the judge, who said the issue was the Legislature’s to fix.

Despite Usher’s attempts, the debate on the Senate floor Thursday quickly veered into the debate about the practical effect of passing the bill, which would set the death penalty back in motion in Montana. Two people are currently facing the death penalty in the state.

Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, rejected the Senate chair’s attempts to keep the debate off the merits of the death penalty, which he maintained was still related to the bill at hand. His brief debate on the matter drew rebuke from another Republican senator, John Esp, who asked Molnar be ruled out of order.

“This bill is about will we use compounds .. that will end the life of someone, and they cannot appeal?” Molnar said.

Democratic Sen. Jen Gross, vice chair of the committee that voted to advance the bill, urged the Senate to look at the broad substance definition and the limited public disclosure about the execution process.

“How can the news media or others, any of us, find out what the substances used actually are?” she asked.

The bill went down on a tie, 25-25, vote. Usher tried to get the Senate to reconsider its vote later in the day, but that effort failed on another tie vote.