Lawmakers voted on more than 150 bills up for debate between House and Senate floor sessions on Wednesday as they worked against a transmittal deadline looming Friday.

General bills that do not deal with money must clear the chamber in which they originated by Friday. Over the last week legislators participated in marathon committee meetings, passing bills that hit the floor starting Wednesday. Both the House and Senate are expected to have lengthy agendas Thursday as well.

Among the bills heard Wednesday include policies related to stream access; hunting, fishing and trapping; child care; elections; criminal justice and substance abuse and mental health treatment funding.

A bill that drew extensive opposition for opening up Montana’s stream access law was amended but then voted down in the Senate on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 497, carried by Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls, was heard and passed in committee on Tuesday before coming to the floor on Wednesday as part of a day-long floor session ahead of the transmittal deadline. The bill as written amended a segment of Montana’s stream access law which currently states that a prescriptive easement cannot be acquired through recreational use on surface waters.

The bill would add language stating that a prescriptive easement cannot be granted should a government entity place private property signage for at least five years.

The bill additionally removes the ability for a person or entity bringing the litigation from obtaining attorney’s fees under the “private attorney general doctrine.” The doctrine refers to when legal action is brought by a private attorney but the results benefit the public at large, such as when a public road is opened.

Opening up the stream access law drew widespread opposition from conservation groups who spoke out online and sent communications to senators.

Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, brought a successful amendment to move the language from the stream access portion of law into the property law section of Montana’s code.

Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, said the bill was important for private property rights.

But the bill continued to see opposition.

Sen. Jeff Welborn, R-Dillion said “the bell has been rung” and that more stakeholders should be brought along in the process.

The bill died on a vote of 36-14.

A bill to allow a person in their private residence to provide unlicensed day care for up to six children of any age, including their own kids, got a vote of initial approval in the state House on Wednesday.

"This decriminalizes the act of providing child care in your own home," said House Bill 556 sponsor Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill.

"Human beings have been caring for each other's children since the dawn of time," Carlson said. "Wherever children exist, other adults have been helping parents care for their children and it should not be illegal."

Those opposed to the bill said they had concerns about what could happen in unlicensed care settings where a person might be dealing with up to six infants at a time and unable to properly monitor them all.

Rep. Laura Smith, D-Helena, shared the story of two children who died in daycare settings where there were not enough adults supervising children.

"That is the situation, we are going to put kids at risk with this bill," Smith said. " ... Heaven help us if babies die."

But Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, disputed Smith's comments, saying she had six children and didn't believe they were at risk while growing up.

Rep. Ed Butcher, R-Winifred, said he supported to bill to reduce the role of government.

"Get this stupid government out of everybody's life," Butcher said. "Leave it up to the people to decide what they want to do with their own kids."

But Rep. Alice Buckley, D-Bozeman, said while she supported parents' rights to send their kids to whatever type of child care they wanted, she worried not all parents would be able to discern the difference between licensed care and unlicensed. Buckley also said she was concerned about people with criminal backgrounds being on the location of unlicensed care facilities.

Carlson disputed those concerns and said bad things can also happen at licensed care facilities.

"There are a lot of horror stories about things that can happen," Carlson said. "It's called accidents."

The bill passed a second reading 69-31 and faces a final vote before moving to the Senate.

A bill that would allow a judge to suspend hunting, fishing and trapping privileges for someone repeatedly trespassing to collect antlers is seeing strong support in the House.

House Bill 458 from Rep. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, amends criminal trespass laws to allow suspension and possibly revocation of privileges starting on a second offense. The bill would apply to posted private lands as well as state lands, such as wildlife management areas that often have seasonal closures.

An amendment in the House Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee brought by Rep. Jedediah Hinkle, R-Belgrade, removed potential fines or other penalties for a first offense, stating that law enforcement must provide a warning.

Cohenour told the House on Wednesday that the bill is about protecting agricultural operations during calving season. She shared frustrations of ranchers dealing with trespassers looking for antlers during the busy and vulnerable time.

Republican Rep. Russ Miner spoke in support of the bill, saying this issue is increasing in rural Montana.

“Part of the issue is we didn’t have a severe enough penalty for habitual offenders,” he said, adding that the value of antlers often exceeded the costs of fines.

HB 458 passed the House on an initial vote of 79-21 and needs one final vote before passage to the Senate.

A bill modifying a once-controversial piece of legislation derisively nicknamed “bulls for billionaires" is nearing passage in the Montana House.

House Bill 596 from Rep. Denley Loge, R-St. Regis, would modify what are known as 454 agreements, named after the founding bill passed in 2001, or more formally as Elk Hunting Access Agreements. Under the program, landowners can receive one free bull elk license or special permit in exchange for allowing three public hunters onto their property.

The program became particularly controversial after the 2021 Legislature modified the original program by lowering the number of public hunters required from four to three, and allowing the landowner to choose one of the hunters. The program had seen little previous use, but drew significant interest particularly among nonresident landowners with 37 applications, drawing pushback from the public concerned the terms were now too weighted for landowners.

As revised, the program would ensure that one of the two hunters chosen by FWP has a “like” license. So if the landowner is awarded a bull license or permit, one of the public hunters chosen would also have to have a bull license or permit.

Landowners participating in the program must own a minimum of 640 acres, but the new bill would allow landowners with smaller plots to participate if the department determines they can accommodate “successful public hunting.”

The bill drew the support of a collation of groups that includes public hunters and outfitters, and passed the House on an initial 75-25 vote.

With new momentum, legislation attempting to limit the number of misidentifications through police lineups saw wide support Wednesday in the Senate.

Senate Bill 464 had been sidelined on a 10-1 vote in committee Tuesday and resurrected later that day by its sponsor, Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, on a 27-23 vote by the entire Senate to hear him out.

The bill would require several steps by law enforcement using police lineups to confirm an eyewitness’ identification of a suspect to a crime. Those steps include verbally telling the witness that the suspect may or may not be in the lineup and effectively conveying the witness’ confidence in their identification in subsequent reports. Anyone who is not the suspect in the lineup also “must be substantially similar” to the witness’ description from the initial identification.

Sen. Barry Usher, R-Laurel, spoke against the bill on the Senate floor Wednesday, arguing it would be untenable for smaller law enforcement agencies and forced unfunded training mandates to city and county agencies.

Trebas pointed to a provision in the bill the states if the new requirements were not practical, law enforcement would use a photographic lineup that prevents the administrator from seeing which member of the photographic lineup is being viewed by the eyewitness.

“It’s good practice, it's not that big of an imposition,” Trebas told the Senate. “It could have enormous implications.”

The Senate voted 30-20 in favor of the bill. It requires a third vote to advance to the House.

The sponsor of a bill voted down in the Senate Wednesday said the bill was intended to restore property rights taken by government regulations.

But opponents of the bill that included a variety of conservation groups raised concerns that the bill could harm the state’s ability to manage wildlife and adjust hunting licenses.

Senate Bill 287 from Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls saw an amendment on the floor Wednesday striking language that included references to state licensing. As amended, the bill would only impact regulations affecting real and personal property, water rights and mineral rights.

Opponents argued the bill would open the state to litigation and could upend wildlife management should a regulation impact outfitting or hunting lease agreements.

The Senate voted down the bill on a vote of 27-23.

A proposal to ensure behavioral health crisis services benefit from marijuana tax revenues sailed through the House floor Thursday.

The 2021 Legislature set out a cascading set of accounts to which those revenues would flow, the first $6 million to be captured in the Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment (HEART) Fund.

Along with substance abuse and mental health treatment causes, House Bill 557 from Rep. Jennifer Carlson, R-Churchill, would specify crisis stabilization services could also receive grant funding from those revenues.

Crisis stabilization funds as defined by the state includes presumptive eligibility for people to get into treatment for 72 hours.

Carlson had become emotional in the committee hearing on the bill last week after hearing testimony that providers had lost additional beds just days earlier due to funding gaps.

“The most important thing when you're having a mental health crisis is to be somewhere where you can be safe and the people around you can be safe, and you can be stabilized and you can be evaluated to see what services will help you become successful and not stuck in a crisis situation,” Carlson testified on the House floor Wednesday.

The bill passed 97-3 on the House floor.

Debate over a bill that would prohibit ownership of private property by residents of countries deemed adversaries of the United States grew contentious Wednesday as senators questioned the bill’s ramifications on legal residents including in their own families.

Senate Bill 256 from Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, would prohibit land ownership or leasing by citizens of countries categorized as adversaries by the federal government. Those countries include Russian, China, Iran, North Korea and Venezuela.

Those who currently own property would be forced to divest it by the end of this year and be paid market value.

“We need to start thinking more about our national security here in Montana,” he said.

The Senate had earlier passed a prohibition on adversarial governments from owning infrastructure or agricultural land.

The bill drew questions from fellow Republicans asking about foreign citizens here legally, and whether they would be forced to divest. Glimm said they would.

The most pointed comments came from Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, who said his wife is a Chinese citizen. Although he said the bill was unconstitutional and unenforceable, under the bill his wife would be forced to sell their property if he died and she held property. He called the bill “xenophobic and bigoted” and asked that it be voted down.

Glimm acknowledged that some people could inadvertently get caught up in the bill, but maintained that it is an important issue.

SB 256 was voted down 30-20.

On a mostly party-line vote, the Senate endorsed a bill to lower the threshold for candidates to report political contributions during the two-day period before an election.

Candidates currently must report each contribution of at least $250 received within 48 hours of the primary or general election. Senate Bill 393 would peg that threshold to the maximum contributions that political committees can give to candidates. Those amounts vary by office, from $400 for a state lawmakers to $1,000 for governor.

Senate Bill 393 would also strike the requirement for candidates to report a loan that gets paid off before the end of the reporting period. When the bill was heard in committee, former Commissioner of Political Practices Jonathan Motl testified in opposition, arguing that provision would create a loophole in which money could be loaned to a candidate by one person, another person could pay off that debt, and the effective contribution would never be reported on the candidate’s disclosure.

Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick rejected that suggestions, arguing that the transaction would still need to be reported as a contribution when the debt gets paid off. Republicans largely supported the bill while Democrats voted against it.

House Republicans voted to allow Montana politicians to roll their excess campaign funds over to their next campaign.

Current law requires candidates to zero out those balances, typically by donating them to a civic organization. Rep. Dave Fern, D-Whitefish, called that existing practice "a wonderful way to spend" leftover campaign funds, and urged lawmakers to vote against it.

Republicans noted that nothing in the bill prevents candidates to continue giving excess campaign funds to a nonprofit group and House Bill 733 sponsor Rep. Steven Galloway, R-Great Falls, said it was in keeping with the original intent of the contribution.

“Since it was intended for campaigns when it was donated, that’s what it should be used for,” Galloway said.

The bill passed a second reading 68-32 on a nearly party-line vote.

The Senate voted down a proposal to require that all mayors and city council members be elected on a partisan basis.

Republican Sen. Chris Friedel cited his time on the Billings City Council in advocating for his legislation, and said the Legislature’s partisan labels don’t stop it from getting its work done. Municipal elected officials are currently elected on a nonpartisan basis.

“It allows the community and the constituency to know exactly what they’re buying, what they’re voting for,” Friedel said.

Sen. Chris Pope, D-Bozeman, said his experience working with a nonpartisan group to solve community issues showed him “how folks can work together well, disregarding differences, putting aside all the grandstanding to accomplish big things” without partisan labels.

Senate Bill 317 failed 20-30, with 13 GOP lawmakers joining all the chamber’s Democrats to vote it down.