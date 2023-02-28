A bill prohibiting the sale of wildlife trail camera images and location trail data for hunting on public lands is nearing passage in the House.

House Bill 547, brought by Rep. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena, would not affect private land, but would prohibit the sale of images, videos or other location data gathered on public land for hunting. She pointed to what are essentially scouting services where online postings offer to sell the location and images of big game animals.

Cohenour said the bill was about protecting Montanans' efforts to learn hunting areas and pushback against efforts to monetize the resource.

The state House on Tuesday gave strong initial approval to a bill that would allow students to use "reasonable and necessary physical force" in response to a physical attack by another student.

House Bill 450 sponsor Belgrade Republican Rep. Jedediah Hinkle said that the current framework where a student who has been attacked could also be disciplined if they fought back was "not just unfair, but unjust."

The bill cleared a second reading on a 70-30 vote, with three Democrats joining all but one Republican in backing the bill.

Hinkle said he thought the idea the bill would create violence is "absolutely false," saying the violence had already occurred.

But Rep. Eric Matthews, D-Bozeman, said he's never seen cut-and-dry situations around school fights in his 24 years as a teacher.

"This bill leaves way too much room for any unforeseen manipulated stories from students," Matthews said. " ... Violence is not the answer; we should not codify it here."

Several GOP legislators shared stories of school fights from their childhoods.

Rep. Gary Parry, R-Colstrip, said when he was in school he "didn't let bullies push me around."

He said the bill would "give the kid at least an opportunity to fight back or gives, in my case, the opportunity to step in and fight."

"I hate that and I still hate that and I'd still step in and take that fight," Parry said.

Rep. John Fitzpatrick, R-Anaconda, said when he was in seventh grade his dad told him to punch his bullies in the face. He then described getting his "brains beat in" after doing that, but said he was not bullied again. Fitzpatrick said he gave the same advice to his sons.

"The most important class any child will ever take in school is playground, and if he doesn't learn to pass playground, he's going to be a victim the rest of his life," Fitzpatrick said.

But Rep. Jennifer Lynch, a teacher in Butte and Democrat, said the bill amounted to condoning violence, which runs against what teachers and counselors try to teach kids with coping skills.

She added that her father, a former longtime legislator J.D. Lynch, taught her that "two wrongs don't make a right."

The bill faces one final House vote before moving to the Senate.

A bill to require businesses to file a declaration that they won't discriminate against people or businesses due to an involvement of firearms passed the Senate on Friday after some specific concessions by the sponsor.

Senate Bill 361 from Sen. John Fuller, R-Whitefish, was tabled in the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee last week, but was revived and elevated to the Senate floor Monday with a 27-23 vote.

The bill would prohibit finance, insurance and investment firms from refusing business with individuals' organizations, associations or businesses due to their affiliations with firearms. The bill got support from Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who told the committee such discrimination was already taking place in the state.

Fuller's bill passed the Senate on Tuesday on a 33-17 vote after two amendments removed two industries who had raised the greatest issues with the bill in the first place.

One amendment removed state investments from the list of firms required to file the certificate. The director of the Montana Board of Investments told the committee "with absolute certitude" firms with which the state invests would not file it, forcing the state to divest.

The other amendment removed insurance companies from those required to submit the certificate. Sen. Dan Salomon, R-Ronan, said the State Auditor's Office indicated roughly 150,000 people in the state are licensed to sell insurance in Montana, and each one would be required to file an individual certificate if the law passed.

Both amendments passed by wide margins, but the bill passed on a party-line vote. Fuller said he was "committed" to addressing other concerns once the bill reached the House.

"This bill is an attempt to proactively deal with the situations that are occurring in this state," Fuller said.

A bill eliminating most permanent state-funded conservation easements was voted down by a Senate committee on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 357 from Sen. Steve Hinebauch, R-Wibaux, sought to limit conservation easements to 40-year terms. He argued that the bill would protect communities and potentially vulnerable landowners from signing away private property rights.

Easements may be held by a variety of organizations or government entities, but those held by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks typically protect against subdivision while allowing some amount of public access. They are funded in part by Habitat Montana through hunting licenses, but have seen pushback from some Republicans over some controversial land purchases and easements.

SB 357 saw extensive opposition from private timber companies, agricultural interests and conservation groups who championed the easements for habitat, business certainty and an exercise in private property rights.

The Senate Fish and Game Committee on Tuesday passed an amendment carving out more forest lands, but a number of Republicans joined Democrats in voting down the measure 7-5.

A bill to change the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission from a governor-appointed body to an elected one was heard and then quickly voted down in committee on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 428 from Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, said his bill would bring the acrimony over fish and wildlife issues down by making the commissioners accountable to voters. He asked the Senate Fish and Game Committee when the last time residents had seen a big win, and then bemoaned what he sees as management failures, such as extended elk hunting seasons due to population booms.

“Would you vote for somebody with the failure rates this commission, the previous commission, the previous commission and the previous commission can point to?” he asked. “Would you not ask where is the success, what is going better? Would you not have some consideration for the people that voted for you than someone from Chicago?”

The bill saw no supporters but a diverse group of opponents ranging from hunting groups, landowner organizations and agricultural interests. Opponents disagreed that electing commissioners would turn down the temperature around contentious fish and wildlife issues, but could exacerbate them by introducing more politics via elections.

The committee voted to table SB 428 shortly after the hearing.