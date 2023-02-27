After going down on a House floor vote Friday, representatives revived a bill to vet new voters for U.S. citizenship along mostly party lines.

Citizenship verifications have often been derailed by constitutional court challenges, bill sponsor Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton told the House floor in his motion to reconsider the bill. He asked lawmakers to look again at the bill for its ability to hurdle those court challenges.

House Speaker Pro Temp Rhonda Knudsen, a Republican from Culbertson, had voted against the proposal on Friday but urged her colleagues to give the bill another hearing on the House floor.

"We need to look at 402 again," she said. "I really want to hear more information on this."

Rep. Steve Galloway, another Republican from Great Falls, pointed to another piece of state law that already requires someone to obtain U.S. citizenship before they can vote, essentially calling the proposal redundant.

Five Democrats joined most of the House Republicans to put the bill back on the schedule. It will be heard Tuesday.

A bill to expand the list of illnesses that are presumed to be covered under the Workers' Compensation Act for firefighters in Montana would be expanded to include cervical cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer and myocardial infarction under a bill that got initial approval in the state Senate on Monday.

After years of effort, lawmakers finally in the 2019 session passed a bill that created a presumption of illness for firefighters who meet several requirements, including medical examinations at the start of, during and after their career, which must last at least 10 years, as well as not using tobacco products for at least five years before filing a claim.

The bill was an acknowledgment of the higher risk of several disease for firefighters.

This year's Senate Bill 310 to expand the list is carried by Sen. Jason Small, R-Busby, who told senators that data has shown that firefighters are more at risk of additional illness than what was in the original legislation and that as more women firefighters reach the term of service to be covered by the legislation, cervical cancer emerged as a disease that needed to be included.

Sen. Mark Noland, R-Big Fork, spoke against the bill, saying that he was concerned about adding to the list.

"I want our firefighters to know we love them, we need their profession, but where's this stop?" Noland asked.

The bill cleared a second reading by 30-20 bipartisan vote, and it faces one final vote before moving to the House.

A bill that would disqualify judges who get a contribution in excess of amounts set for an individual from law firms or attorneys who have also contributed to committees that supported the judge got an initial vote of approval in the state Senate on Monday.

The bill, which also would require disqualification in the case of endorsements, would make any records used to enforce its provisions publicly accessible documents in most cases where privacy concerns don't arise.

Senate Bill 355 cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee on a 7-4 vote, and passed a second reading in the Senate on Monday by a 31-19 margin.

Sen. Brad Molnar, the Laurel Republican carrying the bill, used the example of last year's state Supreme Court race in which there was more than $2.9 million in independent expenditures backing the candidates and political endorsements for one candidate.

Molnar said it would be unfair for lawyers to go before a judge that benefited from their fiscal support or people to bring cases before judges they endorsed.

"The people will have some level of confidence that if they go before a judge and the judge got money from an attorney, they don't have to sit there and take it," Molnar said.

In opposing the bill, Sen. Shane Morigeau, a Democrat from Missoula and an attorney, said that sometimes people might give to a political organization without knowing they intended to back a judge, and that people don't always want or solicit the endorsements they get.

The bill faces a final vote in the Senate before it would advance to the House.

A senator successfully revived a bill killed off earlier in the day that would prohibit discrimination involving firearms in finance, insurance, investment and state contract situations.

In order to be licensed, financial entities in Montana would be required to provide the Secretary of State with a certificate of nondiscrimination based on firearms.

In support of the blast motion, Sen. Mark Noland, R-Big Fork, said that the attorney general who backed the bill told him it would be a good discussion to move forward "so we can all know what's going on in our society."

But Sen. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, said that there were serious concerns about the implications of the bill and that it was opposed by the Montana Chamber of Commerce.

Opponents to the bill in committee questioned if major corporations would file certificates with the state, and also raisied concerns about lack of details about how it would be enforced.

Supporters said they were worried about discrimination against firearms businesses. Earlier this month Republican Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued a press release saying he was concerned about banks discriminating against firearms companies.

Fuller, in closing his arguments for bringing the bill back for debate in the Senate, said the legislation was about defending the Second Amendment.

The motion passed on a 27-23 vote and will be debated by the full Senate on Tuesday.

A bill increasing lawmakers per diem pay during the session has passed the Legislature.

House Bill 28 from House Pro Tempore Rhonda Knudsen passed the Legislature Monday after a final 56-42 vote in the House approving a small amendment from the Senate. The bill increases legislators’ daily pay for food and lodging from $132 per day to $171 per day.

Supporters of the bill pointed to rising costs for rent and food as the need to increase pay, thus allowing more lawmakers to be able to afford to serve. Legislators typically rent housing during the session.

HB 28 saw little public opposition but did draw some concerns over the fiscal impact to the state budget.

A bill to create a Montana Indian Child Welfare Act passed a second reading in the House on a bipartisan 66-33 vote in the state House on Monday.

Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, is carrying House Bill 317 to create an ICWA framework in the state because of concerns about a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision that could upend the federal version of the law meant to protect the interests and needs of Native children who come into contact with child protective services.

Windy Boy's bill saw no debate on the House floor Monday in the midst of a hefty floor session as lawmakers seek to move bills before a March 3 transmittal deadline. It saw a large amount of support when it was heard in a committee earlier this month and saw only minor observation over a technical issue that has been fixed with an amendment, Windy Boy said.

In 1978 in response to a crisis that involved child protective services across the nation removing Native children at remarkably high rates and placing them in culturally inappropriate homes with no ties to a child’s family or tribe, Congress passed the Indian Child Welfare Act. Montana's version is largely similar, with some additional provisions.

Advocates worry the federal ICWA could be severely hamstrung by a Supreme Court order expected this summer in a Texas case that argues the law gives racial preference to Natives and forces states to inappropriately follow federal law.