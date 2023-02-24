A bill proposed Friday could see fewer cases assigned to the overburdened public defenders office, albeit at the expense of more people going to court without representation.

The constitutional right to a court-appointed attorney extends to those charged with crimes for which imprisonment is a possible penalty.

The state public defender’s office, meanwhile, would have needed 63 additional attorneys since 2019 to handle all the cases assigned by the courts and maintain a workload limit that it deems ethical toward its attorneys.

House Bill 692 from Rep. Bill Mercer, R-Billings, would require a prosecutor and then the judge at the outset of misdemeanor cases, where jail penalties are low and not uniformly sought, to declare they will not seek or impose imprisonment if the case ends in a conviction.

Mercer chairs the appropriations subcommittee that examines the public defenders budget each biennium, and is attuned to its workload issues, which are controlled entirely by prosecutors who charge people and courts who assign cases to the agency.

He said Friday HB 692 could be a novel solution to the logjam.

“The office of public defender has no ability to turn the spigot off,” he told the House Judiciary Committee.

Office of the State Public Defender Director Brett Schandelson said it’s unclear how the “experiment” would affect the agency. People charged with misdemeanor crimes, however, would have to navigate several other penalties — such as fines, fees and community service — without an attorney.

Thomas Jodoin, representing the League of Cities and Towns, said the bill would take away prosecutors ability to negotiate with defendants. City attorneys may not often seek jail time if alternative treatment programs fit the crime.

“They wouldn't do that without the possibility of jail time,” Jodoin said.

After lengthy debate, a bill to ban foreign adversaries from purchasing, leasing or renting critical infrastructure and agricultural production land cleared a second reading on a 49-0 vote.

Senate Bill 203 is from Sen. Kenneth Bogner, R-Miles City. Bogner said his bill became even more critical after a Chinese spy balloon flew over Montana.

The only opposition in the Senate came from Sen. Brad Molnar, R-Laurel, who said he had concerns the bill was counter to the supremacy clause of the U.S. Constitution. Molnar attempted to amend the bill, but the effort failed on a 17-33 vote. The bill faces one final vote before it would move to the House.

Following two small amendments, a bill outlining Montana’s grizzly bear management policy for dealing with livestock conflicts post de-listing is nearing passage in the Senate following a vote on Friday.

As amended, Senate Bill 295 directs state wildlife managers prior to delisting from the Endangered Species Act to adopt grizzly mortality thresholds including for bears killed due to livestock conflicts. That includes establishing an annual quota for the number of bears that may be killed and adjustments if a quota is reached. An earlier amendment highlighted nonlethal measures that may be used to mitigate conflicts.

If a grizzly is “threatening” livestock, the owner may report the incident to FWP. The department may then take steps to discourage or trap and move the bear, may kill the bear, or issue a permit to the livestock owner to kill the bear. The bill also says owners may take necessary nonlethal means to minimize conflicts.

Gillespie called the bill “a step along the way” as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it is considering petitions from Montana and Wyoming to delist grizzlies in parts of their range.

The bill saw significant debate in committee over the definition of “threatening” with some opponents believing the term to be subjective and undefinable.

A bill allowing electric-assist bicycles anywhere regular bikes are allowed on non-federal lands in Montana was voted down for a second time in the House.

House Bill 261 from Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Libby, would revise state code to state that electric-assist bicycles are not motor vehicles, mopeds or off-highway vehicles. The bill would also revise state law to reflect the generally recognized classifications of electric-assist bicycles, generally referred to as e-bikes.

The bill saw a mix of support and opposition with groups such as Bike Walk Montana in support of the bill but some conservation and wildlife groups raising concerns that it mandated e-bikes as a default and local governments would then have to pass regulations should they want to prohibit them.

The bill easily passed committee and a narrower initial vote on the floor before being voted down by one vote earlier this week. The House then voted to reconsider the bill, but it again died on Friday by a single vote.

Legislation to establish a process for vetting whether new Montana voters are U.S. citizens failed to clear a vote in the state House Friday.

House Bill 402 follows a recent case in which two foreign citizens appeared to have voted illegally in a 2021 municipal election in Montana.

The two voters were in the country legally with working visas, and appeared to have been able to register and cast ballots for a mayoral race in the small Hi-Line town of Dodson. The prosecution stalled after they failed to show up for a hearing and could not be located afterwards.

HB 402 would have tasked the Secretary of State’s office with writing rules to verify citizenship when someone registers to vote in Montana. It failed on second reading 46-54, with some Republicans joining most Democratic lawmakers to vote it down. Several GOP lawmakers objected to language that would have let people vote while their citizenship was still being verified.

A separate Republican-sponsored bill would require that “illegal aliens” be disallowed from voting in the state’s elections, but does not set forth any process for determining that status. That measure passed a committee vote Thursday.